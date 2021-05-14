Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

The insidious creep of corporate friendliness [Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Are our courts a playground for bullies? Just ask Catherine Belton [The Guardian]

This illiberal Queen’s Speech is the next step for authoritarian populism after Brexit [Law and Policy Blog]

The usual suspect: Johnny Mercer is on the trail of who is preventing Northern Ireland veterans from legal protection [The Critic]

Too much information? Academics say that anonymising employment tribunal rulings would benefit workers — while government plans national judgments database [A Lawyer Writes]

My friend was the victim of a scam — and cuts mean she can do nothing about it [The Guardian]

#PostOfficeScandal: The contempt subplot, and some legal twists and turns [LinkedIn]

No, lawyers are not like hitmen [Law Society Gazette]

4 Years After an Execution, a Different Man’s DNA Is Found on the Murder Weapon [New York Times]

Delivering a net zero carbon civil justice system [Scottish Legal News]

How is your internal weather today? [Legal Futures]