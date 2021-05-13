Dates announced for The Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fairs 2021

The biggest and best virtual careers fairs for future barristers are back

The dates have been announced for Legal Cheek’s autumn 2021 Virtual Pupillage Fairs.

They take place from 10am to 1pm on Saturday 9 October and Saturday 4 December 2021. Each has a capacity for 2,000 students and 50 chambers. Last year more than 3,000 students from over 120 different UK universities registered for our Virtual Pupillage Fairs.

The Fairs feature a virtual expo hall divided between large, medium and small booths. There are also a number of breakout workshops running throughout.

You can find out more about the Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fairs 2021 here. Firms interested in taking part in any of the Fairs should email fairs@legalcheek.com for more details.

A videoclip of the expo hall at one of last year’s Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fairs

The Pupillage Fairs are part of a wider series of Legal Cheek virtual law career fairs running throughout the autumn. Dates for the Legal Cheek Virtual Law Fair Series 2021 were announced last month.