Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The Hillsborough judgment: what just happened? [The Secret Barrister]
Why ‘how to regulate’ guides are invariably nice and colourful but impractical [The Law and Policy Blog]
Why it’s time to abolish no-fault eviction, for good [Prospect]
To Waiver Or Not To Waiver? The COVID-19 Vaccine and Intellectual Property Debate [According To A Law Student]
Be careful what you wish for: The government’s judicial review consultation on public law nullity [UK Constitutional Law Association]
How playlists are changing the nature of musical works [The IPKat]
The madness of crypto… another tulip? [Scottish Legal News]
The need for an international right to obscurity [Legal Cheek Journal]
Time for law firms to play catch-up on parental leave [Legal Business]
Heed the shoeshine boy theory — but crypto is more than Bitcoin [Law Society Gazette]
Why an M&A deal is like an episode of Takeshi’s Castle [Legal Futures]
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Anon
The Hillsborough judgment: what just happened? Hopefully the long overdue end of years of pandering to the bloodlust of those who wanted someone to be punished when it was clearly a chain of extreme unfortunate factors, though mainly poor standard ground safety.