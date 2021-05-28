Best of the blogs

Round-up

The Hillsborough judgment: what just happened? [The Secret Barrister]

Why ‘how to regulate’ guides are invariably nice and colourful but impractical [The Law and Policy Blog]

Why it’s time to abolish no-fault eviction, for good [Prospect]

To Waiver Or Not To Waiver? The COVID-19 Vaccine and Intellectual Property Debate [According To A Law Student]

Be careful what you wish for: The government’s judicial review consultation on public law nullity [UK Constitutional Law Association]

How playlists are changing the nature of musical works [The IPKat]

The madness of crypto… another tulip? [Scottish Legal News]

The need for an international right to obscurity [Legal Cheek Journal]

Time for law firms to play catch-up on parental leave [Legal Business]

Heed the shoeshine boy theory — but crypto is more than Bitcoin [Law Society Gazette]

Why an M&A deal is like an episode of Takeshi’s Castle [Legal Futures]

Anon

The Hillsborough judgment: what just happened? Hopefully the long overdue end of years of pandering to the bloodlust of those who wanted someone to be punished when it was clearly a chain of extreme unfortunate factors, though mainly poor standard ground safety.

