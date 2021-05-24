Eversheds Sutherland launches risk & compliance grad scheme

Roles in Leeds from September

Eversheds Sutherland has become the latest City law firm to launch a graduate scheme to run in tandem with its traditional training contract.

The outfit is on the hunt for future risk & compliance experts for a new two-year programme within its Leeds office.

The “analysts”, who will have at least a 2:1 undergraduate degree, will gain six months experience in each of the firm’s risk and compliance sub-teams. These include financial crime, regulatory compliance and data, contracts and commercial, and business acceptance (anti-money laundering, sanctions and conflicts of interest).

Eversheds confirmed grads will be offered a permanent position upon completion of the scheme, as well as support in obtaining a relevant professional qualification. It comes with a salary of £24,000 in year one, rising to £26,000 in year two, and the first recruits will start this September.

It’s worth noting the programme does not lead to qualification as a solicitor. For that you’ll have to apply for one of around 50 training contracts the firm offers each year.

The news follows hot on the heels of Slaughter and May‘s legal operations programme and DWF‘s grad scheme covering finance, HR and marketing. Other outfits to create alternative pathways into the profession include Ashurst, Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Linklaters and Norton Rose Fulbright.