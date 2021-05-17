Legal Cheek Podcast: Meet the future magic circle trainee sharing her top TC application tips on Instagram

Listen now 🎧

If you’re unfamiliar with the BNOCs of law-gram, rest assured that Lucy Cole (also known as @lucydoeslaw) is one of them. With nearly 10,000 followers, the future Clifford Chance trainee is known for embracing Instagram’s Stories, TV and Reels to share her study and application tips with the masses.

In this episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, Cole looks back at her studygramming journey so far, explaining how she copes with the pressures of social media and her advice to those wanting to follow in her footsteps.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.