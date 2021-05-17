Norway tops European lawyer pay table with £112k average salary
UK ranks 9th with £94k
Solicitors in Norway are among the best paid in Europe, according to a new survey, with an impressive average yearly salary of £112,490.
The fresh figures, compiled by law firm Wright Hassall, show the UK ranks a lowly 9th in the salary stakes with average earnings of £94,004 per year. But this is still comfortably above the average pay packet of £79,718 for a solicitor working in Europe’s 20 richest countries.
Denmark secures second spot, with an average yearly salary of £111,838, while Germany ranks third with £109,102 and Ireland fifth with earnings of £106,084.
The research has been complied using figures provided by compensation benchmarking website Salary Expert and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Towards the bottom of the table, Czech Republic ranks as the fourth lowest, with a salary of £49,013, sitting just above Poland with an average pay packet of £44,195. The lowest paid solicitor roles were in Russia, with an average income of just £18,037.
Ranked: European lawyer salaries
|Ranking
|Country
|Salary (£)
|1
|Norway
|112,490
|2
|Denmark
|111,838
|3
|Germany
|109,102
|4
|Ireland
|106,084
|5
|Finland
|102,239
|6
|Belgium
|98,261
|7
|Netherlands
|95,760
|8
|Austria
|94,164
|9
|United Kingdom
|94,004
|10
|Switzerland
|92,310
|11
|France
|87,907
|12
|Italy
|82,048
|13
|Sweden
|81,252
|14
|Spain
|69,408
|15
|Greece
|58,246
|16
|Portugal
|57,422
|17
|Czech Republic
|49,013
|18
|Poland
|44,195
|19
|Romania
|30,579
|20
|Russia
|18,037
Not an economist
How helpful is this as a measure? The figures should have been adjusted according to PPP.
Realist
Correct. It should reflect that only a tiny % of wannabes make it to (a) practice; and (b) decent jobs. Here’s the standard health warning I’ve posted previously for the benefit of students:
——————
TL;DR. Forget law – pursue another career.
Articles like this make law sound like an amazing career. Don’t be fooled by survivorship bias: it’s like saying that retail is amazing, because Jeff Bezos is worth $$$$ and you’ll be just like him, or that working in Kwik Fit will turn you into the next Elon Musk. It is very difficult, if not impossible, for the vast majority of applicants to secure decent legal jobs. Law schools are churning out thousands of people every year who have been misled into believing that a lucrative career lies ahead of them (or, frankly, any career). In fact, the profession is creaking at the seams with desperate LPC and BPTC graduates who are squandering years of their lives as paralegals, with no realistic prospect of any return on investment of what they spent on legal education, let alone the years of their lives they will never get back. Such people could have been content with other, non-legal careers, but are now in thrall to the sunk costs fallacy: their arm is in the mangle, and they will spent much of their 20’s in low-pay, low-status jobs with no prospect of advancement, before giving up, accepting reality and changing career.
Nowadays, only the truly exceptional (academically and otherwise) have a good chance of making it in law. The new qualification process with the SQE is poorly planned and likely to be a disaster. Qualification per se will be worthless, all that will matter is where people spend the early years of their career. The consequence will be to make those who train under SQE less employable in the long term, unless they win the jackpot at the start of their career by qualifying into a high-end law firm. Effectively, the new system will cement a ‘two-tier’ structure for lawyers, with the majority of those who qualified superglued to the bottom of the ladder. The publicly-funded legal sector in particular has been gutted over the last 20 years. For example, see this 2009 warning by Alex Deane of the reality of being a criminal barrister: https://www.lccsa.org.uk/crime-doesnt-pay. A decade later, this 2019 article by a newly-redundant criminal solicitor (more importantly, the comments underneath), shows that the position had only worsened: https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/practice/young-legal-aid-lawyer-shares-pain-over-redundancy/5070734.article
Further, law is not, generally, a well-paid career. 90% of jobs are poorly-paid, low status and lacking in security. City law jobs are a minority which create a very false image. Google ‘cravath bimodal’ for an insight into the reality of legal salaries: https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=cravath+bimodal – and read the first dozen or so results. While the results you get will be US-focused, they also reflect the UK position. There is also a massive oversupply of candidates. This has been exacerbated because: (a) renaming polytechnics into universities has devalued ‘bog standard universities’; and (b) rampant grade inflation has rendered near-meaningless even 2.1s from the majority of so-called universities. Bluntly, you can only make money if you work for rich clients who want to spend their money on legal services. They are few and far between. Fighting for those coveted positions at the top end of the market, the standard of applicants is quite extraordinary. You can check this for yourself: use LinkedIn to read the CVs of trainees and junior associates in City firms – they almost exclusively have stellar academics. There are hundreds of such people fighting for each place. Why would a law firm give a training contract to someone who is academically inferior to the competition? In other words, you’re not competing against objective standards, you’re competing with every other person who also wants that job. (For aspiring commercial and chancery barristers, the path is even more brutal: successful candidates overwhelmingly have Oxbridge firsts).
This is ferociously competitive, and all CVs with red flags are automatically binned. Some people seem resent this, but are oblivious of the fact that recruiting takes time, time literally costs money for law firms, and so we won’t waste effort on anything other than exceptional CVs. In the firm where I qualified we received 200-300 CVs for each training contract place. The outsourced recruiting team were looking for reasons to reject as many as possible of them, so that only a tiny minority could proceed forward to video interview and then the assessment centre. Anything other than perfection is an excuse to bin you. Sorry, but that’s reality. Facts don’t care about people’s feelings – nor, bluntly, do we. The overwhelming majority of social media commentary just tells people to keep plugging away. That results in swathes of people squandering their 20’s in appallingly paid paralegal jobs with no future. Even those who manage to qualify need to cling on for several years until they have enough experience to be widely employable: when we recruit document reviewers for dull-as-ditchwater work spending 10 hours/day ploughing through Relativity, the calibre of the qualified solicitors applying to us is heart-breaking. Some people appear to have just been unlucky on qualification or shortly thereafter, and have never recovered. It’s truly brutal, and all the feel good nonsense on social media is a betrayal of people’s trust. We should tell them the truth.
What you can do without cost or risk is apply to law firms for sponsorship through training. If successful, congratulations, you’re 70% of the way there (noting that you still need to secure a job on qualification, and then retain it until at least 3-4 PQE when you know what you’re doing). If you can’t, for the love of God don’t self-fund yourself through law school, or indulge in years of dead-end paralegal or contract lawyer jobs: listen to what the market is telling you – they don’t want you.
I am not being nasty, I am being realistic. Well-intentioned careers advice online is dominated by both an air of unreality and an absence of commercial understanding. I realise of course that virtue signalling and the ‘boosterism’ of empty encouragement plays well on social media. In really though, it is self-indulgent, and serves only to mislead people about their actual prospects, and thus where in reality they should invest their time and money.
Anon
To anyone reading this, please ignore the above doomster.
Yes, law is competitive. Yes, there are a lot of people going for the same job as you. Yes, good academics will help.
But if you don’t have one or all of the above, should you just sack it off, cry, and post a long-winded, whingey comment on legal cheek telling everyone the “truth” and think that you’re doing everyone a favour?
No. Keep trying, keep applying. If it doesn’t work out, so be it – but it makes sense to at least try to pursue a career that you want.
And, for what it’s worth, I went to a state school, failed my first year of Uni, failed my LPC and I still managed to get a training contract at a top London firm. God knows how. But then again, many of my colleagues didn’t go to redbrick unis. There’s more to it then just a solid gold CV. Keep the faith!
Realist
No offence but your idea of a top London firm is probably working 60 hour weeks for less than £100k. The only reason it sounds like a good deal to you is because you’ve already invested so much time and effort into the process.
Also, most firms have a pretty strict requirement that you pass the LPC on the first try so I imagine our definitions of “top London firm” are pretty far apart. The fact that you apparently failed your first year and your LPC suggests that you didn’t get a training contract until after you passed the LPC. In other words, you still have a couple of years before you actually become a trainee and will be mid-late 20s by the time you even qualify. See above for why that’s not ideal.
STALLONE
Cool story brah, made me apply to a top City firm with a Desmond.
…dunno why I got rejected tho.
Fence
The process is arbitrary to an extent, but it is true that only the best get taken on in the end – many firms pick the brightest by their third (and the very best in their second) year at uni.
It gets easier to move within the industry once you are qualified, but by then a lot of deserving people (who just weren’t the best despite be great in other aspects) will have dropped out / not made it that far.
Anonyme
I swear you’ve posted this like 10 times. Pretty sure I’ve even seen this exact same thing on the FT.
That being said, you do have a point. there are far too many people being fooled into thinking the legal profession has a space for them.
Couldn't get a TC huh
Dude, you sound pathetic. Also stop copy-pasting the same comment as if it’s even remotely relevant to the subject matter of the article.
Realist
Thank you for your concern, but I am happily ensconced in a US firm. My greatest complaint is that I have to pay tax in the 45% Additional Rate tax band. Pray for me.
You are however correct that my comment is of peripheral relevant to this story, but it is relevant: the implicit subtext of the article is that law is a superbly paid career. That is simply not true for the vast majority of people. I am not seeking to be a Cassandra, merely offering balance. My concern is driven by the vast array of people I see squandering their lives having been badly advised at an early stage, and who thereafter are in thrall to the sunk costs fallacy.
I note that despite several people whinging that they do not like my analysis, none have advanced a substantive rebuttal, nor linked to articles asserting that there are indeed thousands of well-remunerated jobs for every student who fancies themself as the next Rumpole of the Bailey/LA Law/Ally McBeal/Suits (pick your era; I’m old…).
Anonymous
No one is impressed by your flowery language, in the same way that no one is impressed by Pomp O’City’s cynicism. We don’t care about how much you wish you earned or paid in tax. Get a life.
Anon
I see this comment posted everywhere. Whilst it’s got heart it’s far too extreme and bleak. You make it sound as if you need to be superhuman to get a decent TC. You don’t.
Spam Lad
This long post has the reek of a jaded paralegal.
Anyway, whatever, if you have a 2.1 from a decent uni you can get a TC at a decent city firm. It’s not complicated. No need for stellar academics. Being able to spin your extra curriculars helps.
End of.