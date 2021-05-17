Norway tops European lawyer pay table with £112k average salary

UK ranks 9th with £94k

Solicitors in Norway are among the best paid in Europe, according to a new survey, with an impressive average yearly salary of £112,490.

The fresh figures, compiled by law firm Wright Hassall, show the UK ranks a lowly 9th in the salary stakes with average earnings of £94,004 per year. But this is still comfortably above the average pay packet of £79,718 for a solicitor working in Europe’s 20 richest countries.

Denmark secures second spot, with an average yearly salary of £111,838, while Germany ranks third with £109,102 and Ireland fifth with earnings of £106,084.

The research has been complied using figures provided by compensation benchmarking website Salary Expert and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Towards the bottom of the table, Czech Republic ranks as the fourth lowest, with a salary of £49,013, sitting just above Poland with an average pay packet of £44,195. The lowest paid solicitor roles were in Russia, with an average income of just £18,037.

Ranked: European lawyer salaries

Ranking Country Salary (£) 1 Norway 112,490 2 Denmark 111,838 3 Germany 109,102 4 Ireland 106,084 5 Finland 102,239 6 Belgium 98,261 7 Netherlands 95,760 8 Austria 94,164 9 United Kingdom 94,004 10 Switzerland 92,310 11 France 87,907 12 Italy 82,048 13 Sweden 81,252 14 Spain 69,408 15 Greece 58,246 16 Portugal 57,422 17 Czech Republic 49,013 18 Poland 44,195 19 Romania 30,579 20 Russia 18,037