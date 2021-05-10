News

Norton Rose Fulbright nudges NQ solicitor pay to £85k following Covid cuts

By Thomas Connelly on
36

Rise falls short of pre-pandemic rate

Norton Rose Fulbright’s London office

Norton Rose Fulbright (NRF) has bumped the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors after cutting them last summer in response to the pandemic. The fresh uplift does, however, fall short of the firm’s pre-Covid pay level for its most junior associates.

NRF confirmed base rates for NQ lawyers now sit at £85,000, up £2,500 (or 3%) from £82,500. NQs do however have the potential to earn in excess of £100,000 with bonuses, the firm said in a statement.

Legal Cheek reported last summer that the firm had cut NQ rates by 6%, from £87,500 to £82,500, in a bid to curb the financial impact of the pandemic.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The move comes less than a week after Baker McKenzie reinstated junior lawyer pay to £90,000 following a 3% cut in June of last year.

Other firms to have returned junior lawyer pay packets to pre-Covid levels after implementing cuts include Clifford Chance, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Macfarlanes and Reed Smith. Meanwhile, Allen & Overy, Linklaters, and Slaughter and May failed to match their pre-Covid rates with recent rises.

36 Comments

Anonymagic

This is solid compensation if you are pulling reasonable hours (on average), which you are bound to do compared to certain other firms. Also, just being under £100k, you would also retain your personal allowance in full meaning this is essentially MC compensation for less work.

Curious as to what the upper end of the associate spectrum pays at these kind of firms. Great if anyone could shed some light! Is it usually 2x the NQ salary, so around £160-170k in this case?

Reply Report comment
(11)(24)

x

Senior associates don’t get £160-170k. That’s entry-level partner pay, in fact, it’s the base partner salary for most firms successful city firms, think NRF,BCLP, HL etc.

A senior associate right before partnership at NRF would be on around £130-150k, depending on their work and practice area.

There is tremendous nativity about salaries on Legal Cheek. The biggest bump in salary you get in your career is when you qualify and later on if you make it to partner and if later you join the equity, but that’s literally only going to happen for a handful of people.

Reply Report comment
(32)(2)

Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey

*Naivety.

Reply Report comment
(15)(0)

Hello again

So much wrong with Anonymagic’s post.

Most NRF associates will work similar hours to SC and MC firms. The firm’s biggest and busiest departments are in finance, projects, etc., which involve long hours no matter where you practice.

Losing the PA doesn’t result in a lower salary, just a salary that doesn’t grow as quickly (i.e. a lower *marginal* salary).

NRF’s senior associates earn closer to 1.5x the NQ salary.

MC NQ salaries are quite a bit higher than NRF’s salaries. 95-100k is not the same as 85k. Before US firms blew up the market, that was seen as a meaningful step up that would take years of working and increases in seniority to earn.

Reply Report comment
(21)(0)

Wachtell 5PQE

Meanwhile us premier rainmakers at my corporate powerhouse across the pond are making £85k with every breath 😂😂🍾

London is slowly becoming a second-tier city & anyone with some REAL ambition should transfer over to the Big Apple asap if they’re after some proper paper and prestige 💸💸

Case closed…I’m off to join some other ballers in my corner office for a sweepstake on who’s gonna pull the largest bonus this year to the nearest 7 figures 💰

Reply Report comment
(8)(22)

S[KK]eptic

Dude you bill 3000 hours a year… does prestige even matter when you’re in a zombie-like automaton state 24/7.

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

BM Junior

Say what you will about NRF (as posters here do), but they must have the smallest ratio between NQ pay and PEP of any major law firm.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

FlourPour

Hitting that recruiting sweet spot of the Marxist/Corporate lawyer intersection.

Reply Report comment
(22)(0)

BM Junior

I work at a corporate law firm, so no, I’m hardly a Marxist, but it does matter to me that the disconnect between the hours I put in and the pay that gets me, versus the pay that gets the partners I work for is important to me. Especially as I’ll never get to that stage.

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

Bombay Bad Boy

The partners are paying as little as they can whilst remaining competitive with similar firms in the market. If NRF PEP increased to the level of more profitable international/SC firms, income would not increase proportionately, or even increase at all. The narrower distribution between partner earnings and associate earnings is (in this case) a mark of mediocrity.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

infograms

Surely that must be SPB: the partners pull in peanuts but NQs in London are now on £80k whack.

Reply Report comment
(0)(3)

An Lawyer

PEP at SPB is higher than Norton Rose you mug.

Reply Report comment
(8)(2)

Topkek

Lmao sure mate, you keep believing that 🤡😂

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Pip

If LC’s ‘Most list’ is anything to go by then I believe that accolade belongs to Taylor Wessing. A PEP of £612,640 and they pay their NQs £77k (not bad for a supposed average leave time of 18:49)

Of course, comparing firms’ PEP is always going to be misleading when firms have wildly varying partnership structures (all equity partnership vs two tier structures)

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Ed

Yeah so apparently a junior partner – just made up – is looking at 165-170k a year…

NRF is really stingy when it comes to salaries, having worked there I can tell you that you’ll never see that bonus and the raises between each level of pqe are minimal – were talking 1-2k raise a year and they try not to promote people from junior to mid to senior associates to avoid putting them on higher bands

The senior associate salaries have been frozen – barely raised – in the last five years principally because I’d they are raised in line with market /inflation you’ll end up in a position where senior associates / of counsels earn more than junior partners.

All in all the nq salaries are only increased to give an impression that NRF offers the same as its competitors whereas in reality they do not plus let’s be honest you defo do get pumped there similar to magic circle level so it’s not worth it.

Better off going to an SC firm if you aren’t interested in MC or US – same work levels and quality better pay.

Reply Report comment
(22)(1)

Kirkland PE NQ

Loooollll the associates here will be raking in £165k from 1PQE, not to mention the kingpin status that comes with representing our shop. Read it and weep…we run the City

Reply Report comment
(9)(12)

Anonymous

12 dislikes from Womble Bond Dickinson associates. They hate us cos they ain’t us.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Anonymagic

I don’t think £160k as a junior partner is possible. As much as people like to say NRF is not a profitable firm, it is a SC firm with some highly rated practice areas. I’m sure a junior partner would be starting on at least £200k – as a comparison, even a CMS junior partner is in the range of £200-250k…

Reply Report comment
(0)(11)

x

You have no idea what you’re talking about. £160-170k is the basic partner salary for most firms.

Any uplift is based on the work you’re bringing in and later if you join the equity. In some firms, everyone is in the equity, and junior partners start at the bottom and work their way up.

Reply Report comment
(15)(0)

Actual CMS lawyer

Nope, CMS salary partners start on £140k or so. Before the stupid jokes from some first year law student pretending to be a K&E NQ start, the business model of firms like Pinsents, Sheds, Addleshaw, CMS etc with high churn of low value work doesn’t create the budget to allow 1,000 plus partners to each pull in a minimum of 200k.

For those with access to it check out the article today on The Lawyer with details on equity spread of partners. The spread at CMS is 1.45m, which makes sense.

Reply Report comment
(23)(1)

come on lad

Anonymagic, why do you keep posting overly optimistic estimates for law firms you don’t have experience in?

Have you accepted a TC from NRF?

Are you a first year who realised that lawyer salaries aren’t actually that high when the hours and years of education are taken into account?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anonymagic

Just curious about these kind of firms! Not being overly optimistic or anything, just trying to garner some intel. Seems like most people are very pessimistic about them though, and am sure not all of them have first hand experience either!

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

X

Actually I have first hand experience as I used to be involved in partner hires both from senior associate to partner and those lateraling.

You have no idea what you’re talking about. Law is very well paid and a steady career but unless you become an equity partner you’re not going to make millions.

NRF associate

They’ve updated the bonus model to hours billed (rather than fees billed) after lots of complaints, so most people do get a bonus now

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Estudiante

What would the junior/salaried partner pay be at US firms like Kirkland/Latham? Everyone talks about the difference in NQ pay but I imagine US firms have better salary progression too? I’ll be honest that I don’t really know what I’m talking about, as I’m not a qualified lawyer, but I really don’t get why someone would stick with a MC/SC firm until eg 5PQE if salary progression is far worse.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

anonymouse

Given a senior associate (right below Counsel/Partner) at a “top” US firm makes about £230-240k base, then you would expect a newly minted partner to be making around £280-£300k. Also given that Counsels at said firms (oftentimes, a stepping stone to partnership) make around that.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

A

Wow thought it would be way more than that. Seems like the money is less worth it the more senior you get.

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

It is more than that.

Some non-equity partners at Kirkland are pulling upwards of 450k.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Greed

Really? Tell someone on the street that 230k-300k (10x the UK median salary) isn’t a fantastic salary. People on this website have absolutely no idea – you’ve completely lost sight of what is normal.

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Hello

An NQ – 3PE lawyer at Weil could make the same as a junior partner at other city firms. Lol, lawyer money is funny.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Anon

I think some of the criticism of NRF is a little unfair. My experience is that promotion and compensation at NRF are heavily linked to how a particular individual is performing (and a high performer can easily be earning tens of thousands more than someone else in the same intake). I was promoted relatively quickly (mid-level at 2 years PQE and SA at 4 years) whilst others can sit at junior for 4 years and then mid-level for another 4 (receiving the £1k – £2k rises referred to in a comment above). At 3 years PQE I pulled in a £40k ($55k) bonus on top of various ‘toolkits’ (worth up to £3,000 a quarter) meaning total comp of over £155k at 3 years PQE. I might be wrong but I am pretty sure this means I was better compensated at NRF than I would have been at any other City / International firm (excluding US). The Kirkland fan-boys will point out that they spend more than on valet parking for their lambos but it really isn’t comparable and international firms will never be able to compete when it comes to compensation. All in all, if you perform well at NRF and you happen to work in one of the top tier teams then you will do quite well.

Reply Report comment
(8)(7)

ROFL

How much sweat and graft for that little comp though? Surely to bag such a bonus you were burning through 2,000 billables a year.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

anonymouse

2,000 billables a year is not that many hours to be fair. £40k bonus for just hitting 2k is a very good deal.

Reply Report comment
(3)(6)

Milbank deal beast

Rofl yeah cool ok

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

Pip

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Seriously

Surely that pay isn’t worth it for those hours

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Join the conversation

