Norton Rose Fulbright nudges NQ solicitor pay to £85k following Covid cuts
Rise falls short of pre-pandemic rate
Norton Rose Fulbright (NRF) has bumped the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors after cutting them last summer in response to the pandemic. The fresh uplift does, however, fall short of the firm’s pre-Covid pay level for its most junior associates.
NRF confirmed base rates for NQ lawyers now sit at £85,000, up £2,500 (or 3%) from £82,500. NQs do however have the potential to earn in excess of £100,000 with bonuses, the firm said in a statement.
Legal Cheek reported last summer that the firm had cut NQ rates by 6%, from £87,500 to £82,500, in a bid to curb the financial impact of the pandemic.
The move comes less than a week after Baker McKenzie reinstated junior lawyer pay to £90,000 following a 3% cut in June of last year.
Other firms to have returned junior lawyer pay packets to pre-Covid levels after implementing cuts include Clifford Chance, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Macfarlanes and Reed Smith. Meanwhile, Allen & Overy, Linklaters, and Slaughter and May failed to match their pre-Covid rates with recent rises.
Anonymagic
This is solid compensation if you are pulling reasonable hours (on average), which you are bound to do compared to certain other firms. Also, just being under £100k, you would also retain your personal allowance in full meaning this is essentially MC compensation for less work.
Curious as to what the upper end of the associate spectrum pays at these kind of firms. Great if anyone could shed some light! Is it usually 2x the NQ salary, so around £160-170k in this case?
x
Senior associates don’t get £160-170k. That’s entry-level partner pay, in fact, it’s the base partner salary for most firms successful city firms, think NRF,BCLP, HL etc.
A senior associate right before partnership at NRF would be on around £130-150k, depending on their work and practice area.
There is tremendous nativity about salaries on Legal Cheek. The biggest bump in salary you get in your career is when you qualify and later on if you make it to partner and if later you join the equity, but that’s literally only going to happen for a handful of people.
Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey
*Naivety.
Hello again
So much wrong with Anonymagic’s post.
Most NRF associates will work similar hours to SC and MC firms. The firm’s biggest and busiest departments are in finance, projects, etc., which involve long hours no matter where you practice.
Losing the PA doesn’t result in a lower salary, just a salary that doesn’t grow as quickly (i.e. a lower *marginal* salary).
NRF’s senior associates earn closer to 1.5x the NQ salary.
MC NQ salaries are quite a bit higher than NRF’s salaries. 95-100k is not the same as 85k. Before US firms blew up the market, that was seen as a meaningful step up that would take years of working and increases in seniority to earn.