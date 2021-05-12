News

Ropes & Gray set to ditch 5-day in-office week for UK associates

By Thomas Connelly on
33

US player latest to adopt more flexible approach to lawyering

US outfit Ropes & Gray has become the latest law firm to layout its post-pandemic approach to lawyering, telling its associates, including those in London, they will no longer be expected to be in the office five days a week.

The firm recently unveiled a three phase approach that will initially see lawyers return to the office on an “entirely optional” basis. It then hopes lawyers will begin to come into the office more often from September. For the final phase, Ropes hopes to see a more “regular rhythm to office life”, with lawyers spending around three days a week at their desks.

But here’s the key bit. “No matter what phase we are in, we endorse flexibility post-pandemic”, the firm’s top brass told lawyers in a memo published by the website AboveTheLaw. “We don’t expect that we’ll ever mandate a five-day a week in-office environment”.

The flexi-working plans apply to lawyers in the firm’s London office too, a spokesperson for Ropes told Legal Cheek.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

A whole raft of firms have now gone public with new hybrid work polices.

Freshfields, Linklaters and Clifford Chance all recently gave the go-ahead for their lawyers and staff to work away from the office for up to 50% of the time, while Allen & Overy predicts staff will work remotely for around 40% of the working week once the pandemic is over.

Other firms to take a more flexible approach to life as a lawyer post-pandemic include Norton Rose Fulbright, Taylor Wessing, Herbert Smith Freehills and Squire Patton Boggs.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

33 Comments

Anonymous

Yawn, who cares? CMS has more personality than this firm, and that’s saying something given that the former is filled with tax lawyers.

Reply Report comment
(7)(13)

Kirkland Equity Partner/Emperor of the City

WFH is for wimps.

The ‘competition’ just keeps making it easier for us PE/Lev Fin. titans at Kirks. Can’t wait to be creaming in yet more millions as we carry on as the ultimate market destroyers 💸

That’s all for now. If anyone needs me I’ll be cruising Berkeley Square in my new Chiron

Reply Report comment
(52)(7)

You are dull

At the starting salaries at K/E, if every penny of post-tax income was used, it would only take 26 years to buy a Chiron. Still, must be nice to work all those late nights and weekends to make other people rich.

You earn peanuts. It might be more peanuts that other peanut earners, but it is still peanuts.

Reply Report comment
(18)(29)

Actual City Associate

😴😴😴Sounds like someone’s still salty from an open day rejection. Best return to your breach of duty revision fresher

Reply Report comment
(35)(2)

Good Game

Let’s be clear, all of these ‘Kirkland’ guys (as funny as some of them are) are LPC candidates at best. I have a mate at Latham and he barely sleeps, let alone spends his time commenting on LC articles.

Reply Report comment
(34)(3)

Simon

Ooooh Latham friend

Reply Report comment
(49)(2)

Good Game

I’ll have you know he sent me a bloody nice apology text for missing my birthday drinks…

LPC student

LOL @ anyone who thinks the vast majority of LC readers are students of some sort. K&E commenters are a handful of students and the responses have become increasingly dull tbh.

Sure, a handful of *actual lawyers* but most of them get their legal news from proper sources i.e. The Lawyer.

Reply Report comment
(9)(3)

Future Latham trainee

Your mate is probably just slow at doing his work. Best salary:hours ratio in the city babyyyy.

Reply Report comment
(5)(4)

Good Game

Ah the optimism of a ‘future joiner’, hope you’ve updated your LinkedIn page.

Future Baller

Yeah I updated it to “Future Baller.” I guess you didn’t bother updating yours out of shame for your third-rate firm.

Anon

Tbf people I know at MC firms work longer hours than those I know at US firms. Seems like there’s more hoops to jump through in general.

Still doesn’t make you a ‘future baller’ though.

Ropes v Kirkland

Genuinely can’t see why anyone would rather work at Kirkland than Ropes. Salary difference is negligible, hours and culture at Ropes is better. Makes sense that Kirkland is haemorrhaging partners.

Reply Report comment
(10)(11)

Anonymous

What does salary have to do with partners leaving? If you’re talking about why “anyone” would prefer to work at Kirkland to Ropes it might have something to do with the fact that PEP at Kirkland is – according to Legal Cheek figures – almost double that of Ropes.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Anon

That’s because working at Kirkland is sexy AF. I’d be embarrassed to say I worked at Ropes & Gray. Sounds like the most boring firm ever. Before you finish saying it I’m already half-asleep whereas when you say Kirkland you probably have a half chub.

Reply Report comment
(5)(5)

I'd pay to see the look on your face

If you’d feel embarrassed working at Ropes, I can’t imagine how you’re going to feel when you end up working somewhere like Hogan Lovells/NRF.

Reply Report comment
(2)(6)

Anon

Ah, if only you knew where I had a training contract from you sweet summer child.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

£1000 says it's SC

So you’re too scared to name a firm even though you’re posting anonymously. Very believable.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Anon

As tempting as it is to win an argument on the esteemed Legal Cheek comment section, I value my privacy far more.

Anon

Hogan Lovells is a far better place to start a career than somewhere like Ropes… Honestly the stuff students post on here. Just because some tiny US office in London pays more at NQ does not make it a better firm. Clueless.

Reply Report comment
(15)(4)

HL Shill

Interesting that you said “start a career.” So even you know that staying at HL is pointless in the long run. Moving from HL to Ropes is objectively an upgrade – 50k extra speaks for itself. As for the “tiny US office” comment, it’s pretty clear that you’re still a believer in prestige, in which case, there’s no point having this conversation with you.)

Reply Report comment
(5)(5)

Anon

It is not ‘objectively’ an upgrade. You have no grasp of the London legal market.

Based on your logic, all the best lawyers should just go and work offshore because of tax free earnings. They would earn more money. It would be an upgrade, right? No, it wouldn’t. Stop talking about things you don’t understand.

Law man

Uuh mate moving to a smaller US firm like Ropes in London is often quite a bad career move… yeah you earn more in the short term but the standard of work you do drops dramatically and your CV takes a hit. Not good for career progression at all

Anonymagic

Ropes & Gray is far from being a “tiny” London office of a US firm. It’s arguably one of the top-tier PE/LevFin firms globally and, from London, they service the same (top-tier) client base on EMEA focused deals. They are undoubtedly on par with firms like Kirkland and Weil for these fields of practice.

Training might arguably be better elsewhere at more structured firms simply because in these kind of environments, working hours are so intense that it can be hard for juniors to progress steadily in their professional development.

Apart from that, this is a very prestigious and recognised big law institution. This is where the top-tier legal endgame takes place. Just take a look at their PEP, it’s higher than all MCs and most US firms too…

Reply Report comment
(4)(4)

Bravo, mein Sohn, bravo

“Before you finish saying it I’m already half-asleep whereas when you say Kirkland you probably have a half chub.”

This made me chuckle, +1.

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

Anonymous

There are no City solicitor jobs that are “sexy AF”. There are perhaps differing levels of dullness but arguing between them would be an exercise in the narcissism of small differences.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Boring Lawyer Alert

I can tell you’re a lawyer because you analyse jokes too much. Analyse some tax returns instead champ, Legal Cheek isn’t billable.

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Anon

Why would you move to a firm like this over say, CMS? Money alone?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Great banter

😂😂😂😂

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Ropes 1PQE

Nice gesture to allow the document drones to slave away out of their apartments instead of the office. Shame it doesn’t make the raw pumping we receive at Ropes any more bearable. WFH = regularly pulling 14-18 billable hours a day at my team, including weekends. When at home you’re considered always available.

Reply Report comment
(18)(0)

Ropes gang

I don’t think 14-18 billable hours per day is accurate lad. Fair point though. Hopefully things will be better when there’s a return to the office.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Roflcopter

What do you know about billable hours at Ropes pinhead? Back to your online lectures you go.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anonymagic

I don’t think WFH is entirely to blame for this. For a number of reasons, 2020 onwards has been (and continues to be) very busy for “big law” law firms due to the clients they service.

In fact, WFH most likely has been a blessing since it has allowed said people to work such intense hours without having to commute and/or having to dress formally at all times.

#goWFH?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories