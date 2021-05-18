News

Taylor Wessing thanks lawyers and staff with Covid bonuses and firm-wide holiday

By Aishah Hussain on
20

Special payment amounts to 5% of salary

Taylor Wessing’s London office

Taylor Wessing will award its lawyers and staff bonuses in recognition of their “extraordinary collective effort” during the past year.

The bonus, which amounts to 5% of salary, will be in addition to the firm’s usual annual performance-related bonuses and will be paid to everyone employed by the firm, in the practices and in business services, on both permanent and fixed-term contracts, according to a statement issued by Taylor Wessing on Monday. The additional bonuses will be paid out in July 2021.

The firm said it will also “significantly increase” its annual bonus pot to make discretionary awards reflecting individual contribution during the year and to recognise high performers.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

As an additional measure, the firm announced it will give its people an extra day of annual leave, dubbed ‘Taylor Wessing holiday’, on Friday 28 May. The Spring Bank Holiday falls on Monday 31 May, and so this will create a four-day weekend for everyone in the firm.

Taylor Wessing managing partner, Shane Gleghorn, said: “Our people’s support for the business and for one another has been truly exceptional over the past year and these decisions with respect to recognition are driven by a desire to recognise the contribution, commitment and hard work of the extraordinary people in our firm.”

Earlier this month, we reported that Osborne Clarke will be rewarding its employees with a 5% share in profits as well as implementing a firm-wide Bank Holiday this year and an extra day’s holiday in the next financial year.

Other firms to have announced cash bonuses amounting to 5% include Allen & Overy, Bird & Bird, Clifford Chance, Linklaters, Herbert Smith Freehills, and Hogan Lovells.

20 Comments

BCLP associate

Complete silence from our management team on Covid bonuses. If they don’t want to give one (fair enough, I don’t feel entitled to one) they could at least have the good manners to say so.

Reply Report comment
(22)(0)

genuine heart

any bonus is better than no bonus, well done to the firms that try their best

Reply Report comment
(15)(0)

Red Tory

These firms are giving back far less than what they took out of their employees.

One extra day of holiday won’t make up for the late nights and weekend working.

5% of profits or salary is not proportionate to the extra hours billed.

Embarrassing.

Reply Report comment
(16)(2)

Sabre

Thoughts on whether £65k is a good NQ salary for a small City firm?

Reply Report comment
(5)(2)

Bob

Bang average for lower end of mid market.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Anon

Depends which small city it’s in really…

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Anonymagic

Yes, it is. If you’re pulling reasonable hours (i.e. consistently finishing around or before 6.30), then £65k is a “good” NQ City salary.

Reply Report comment
(10)(1)

Anon

Depends on your ambitions and what areas you’re interested in. It’s on the lower end but it’s better than nothing. You don’t want to find yourself stuck paralegalling until your mid-20s wishing that you took the offer when you had the chance. At the same time, you don’t want to train at a third-rate firm and basically be stuck there your entire career because nobody else will hire you upon qualification.

Just ask yourself whether you think you can get an offer from a better firm.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Anon

Depends which small city its in really…

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymagic

“City” with a capital “c”, refers to “City of London”.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Thoughts

Really depends. If it’s a good city medium small firm whereby lateral hires include ex magic circle and city firms and has good reputation on legal 500, should hopefully get good qualification and either be comfortable there as NQ or move up.

Btw the qualification is really dependent on how strong you as a candidate. I’ve seen people qualify from in-house at a railway company into US firm.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

B-Sustainable

The trees planted in our name by Burges Salmon, which I metioned in an earlier article, should be starting to sprout soon. Will be reaping mega rewards any day now.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

d

Bird & Bird did most certainly not awards 5% covid bonus. On a mid-senior associate salary in London, the bonus is a fraction of 1%

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

Spend that fraction on an english writing course

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Anonymous

Taylor Wessing? Neat. My son’s IT tutor trained there.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Join the conversation

