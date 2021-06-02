Asparagus recipe accidentally included in Belgian law database

‘Bon Appétit!’ read the final line

Lawyers can, and often do, spend hours trawling through legal databases in the hope of finding that nugget of gold that will help support their client’s case.

But lawyers in Belgium have been left baffled — and presumably hungry — after a recipe for white asparagus gratin appeared among legislation relating to the price of drugs and medical supplies.

The tasty blunder was discovered by banking and finance lawyer Morgan Molle, following an update to the French version of the Belgian official law journal, Moniteur Belge.

A screenshot of the six-step recipe, which concludes with the line, “Bon Appétit!”, can be seen below:

Ik heb het gehad met mensen die zeggen dat het Belgisch Staatsblad nutteloos is. Je vindt er alles : wetten, besluiten, recepten om te koken, noem maar op. Eerlijk : in mijn juridische carriere deze hilariteit nog niet vaak tegengekomen. 😁 pic.twitter.com/VKR9rJOg6Z — Morgan G. Moller (@morganmoller) May 28, 2021

“I’ve had it with people who say that the Moniteur Belge is useless,” wrote Molle on Twitter. “You find everything there: laws, decisions, cooking recipes, you name it.”

“Honestly: I have not often encountered this hilarity in my legal career,” the lawyer added.

The recipe has now been deleted.