Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

The battle to win at legal tech [Financial Times]

Ministers warn judge-made law by activist barristers slows government [Express]

Government faces legal challenge over ‘unlawful’ suppression of Covid data in schools [The Independent]

Parents in UK prepare for legal action over A-level results [The Guardian]

Assisted dying could be ‘legal in 18 months’ [The Telegraph]

UEFA vows ‘robust’ defence amid European Super League legal challenge [The Independent]

Sub-postmasters launch legal bid to be classed as workers [Financial Times]

Social media and the law: Could your next tweet get you in trouble? [BBC News]

Why should Dr Christian Jessen’s fans pay his legal bill? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

China three-child policy: Radical relaxation of law announced by authorities [The Independent]

Woman, 26, who jumped barrier to feed spider monkeys Hot Cheetos at El Paso Zoo is arrested for trespassing as her new boss blasts ‘shameful cancel culture’ that forced her out of old job [Mail Online]

A judge swore in a lawyer who was once a drug dealer in his courtroom 16 years ago [CNN]

“Kim Kardashian’s score is NOT extremely close. The baby bar exam is out of 800 marks. Despite having immense wealth that could access the best tutors, nannies, personal chefs, maids, gardeners etc, Kim only managed to score 474 out of 800. Not being able to buy an exam pass must be a reality check for her.” [Legal Cheek comments]

