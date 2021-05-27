Kim Kardashian reveals she did not pass first year law exam

World-famous law student scored 474 on her first try but needed 560

World-famous law student Kim Kardashian will make a shocking revelation in tonight’s episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians. In a teaser trailer for the show, the reality TV star admits she did not pass her first year law exam, and is unsure about her future as a lawyer.

Kim revealed in a tell-all interview with Vogue magazine in 2019 that she was studying to become a lawyer. She said she was in the first year of a four-year apprenticeship, and that she hoped to take the California baby bar exam the following summer.

That appears to have not gone as well as she might’ve hoped.

In a sneak peek of tonight’s episode, which was filmed in October 2020, Kim, in conversation with her famous sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, reveals, “So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar.”

Since Kim is enrolled on a four-year programme instead of the typical three years, she explains in the clip, shared by celeb gossip site E! Online, that she had to take the baby bar exam at the end of her first year. “This would actually be harder, I hear, than the official bar.”

In a confessional, Kim’s law school mentor Jessica Jackson explains she needed a score of 560 to pass the first year exam — she got 474 on her first try taking the test. “That’s extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic,” Jackson tells her.

Despite her reassurances, Kim laments, “I am a failure”, continuing:

“I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying and it was so important for me to take this. And to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up.”

Kourtney comforts her, telling her that their late father would be proud of her regardless, and Khloe agrees, saying “it’s highly respectable what you’re doing” given “the time that you get taken away from your family, your kids…”

“That’s what p*sses me off,” mother of four Kim cuts in. “The fact that I spent all that time away from my kids, like I can’t do it again. I don’t have time. To do the next test is in November. And I’m filming the ending of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun, you know, it’s my birthday, my 40th, I planned this whole trip and it’s too late to cancel. And if I fail again, then it’s like, what was the point?”

Khloe suggests that Kim schedule her follow-up exam in June 2021, the next sitting after November. “I don’t want to wait another year to go by for school,” Kim counters. “I feel like I just got to the end where I almost knew everything.”

Kim goes on to say she’d rather take the test again as soon as possible since she’s already in the mindset for it. “I could try… or I could just give up,” she says. Kourtney adds, “I think if you take that year off, you’re going to forget about it.”

So will Kim keep trying to become a lawyer? “I don’t know, I really need to think about it,” she concludes.

Kim last month shared a snap of her sunning herself in a bikini whilst studying law. We wonder whether she’s gearing up for the June assessment or whether she passed the November one and is continuing with her studies. Either way, “she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney”, according to US political commentator and lawyer Van Jones, who gushed Kim was “doing amazing” in her studies during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.