Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Alexandra Wilson: “I wanted to associate Essex with barrister” [New Statesman]
Judge these books: The Secret Barrister on the best books about law [The Guardian]
Five glaring issues about the announcement of the ‘new national flagship’ prestige procurement [The Law and Policy Blog]
How Ben Crump became America’s go-to police brutality lawyer [BBC News]
This one crazy law from 1829 could topple our newly married Prime Minister [Legal Cheek]
How Ben Crump became America’s go-to police brutality lawyer [BBC News]
The right to protest [A Lawyer Writes]
Mark Tolentino: the flamboyant lawyer embroiled in the Wirecard scandal [Financial Times]
Copyright Gunfight at the O.K. Corral: A Fistful of Dollars vs Rango before the Court of Rome [The IPKat]
Why should Dr Christian Jessen’s fans pay his legal bill? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required]
Secrets to Success North West — with Brabners, Exchange Chambers, Aaron & Partners, Hillyer McKeown and ULaw [Legal Cheek Events]
Anonnnnnnn
Well done Alexandra.
There have always been excellent Black students on the BPTC, both academically and in advocacy ability.
Lots of nervous filibustering by barristers about schools, diversity, scholarships, grades, squirrels and just about everything else when you remind them that their London chambers have almost no BAME barristers.
But ultimately, chambers have complete control over who to choose as pupils.
Never forget – it is a CHOICE not to take on BAME pupils.
Barry
Oh look… its another victimhood post, what a rare sight. It really doesn’t ever occur to some people that perhaps, just maybe, there was someone better qualified for the already extremely, almost absurdly competitive spot?
Still its easier to blame your shortcomings on the bigotry of others than to do some self reflection I suppose.