Eversheds lawyers to work from the office two to three days a week

New ‘blended working’ model applies to firm’s trainees too

Eversheds Sutherland has introduced a new “blended working” model that will see its lawyers and staff work from the office for two to three days each week.

The international firm has devised a three-step strategy to hybrid working from September across its ten UK offices.

From 13 September, the majority of the firm’s employees will attend the office on two to three days each week — including at least one ‘team day’ — with the remainder of the week spent working remotely.

The firm’s trainees will follow the same two to three day pattern from September, a spokesperson from the firm confirmed to Legal Cheek, with attendance determined primarily by client needs and expectations, and individual team and development needs.

Attendance at the firm’s UK offices is currently voluntary, with premises operating at a maximum of 30% capacity each day. From 21 June, office working will remain optional, and from 13 September, the firm expects people to spend two to three days in the office each week.

Managing partner Keith Froud said: “We have all welcomed the increased flexibility of remote working in recent times, but we also appreciate the benefits of the office environment, and as we look to the future a hybrid working model — which we are calling blended working — is the right approach for our people, our clients and the business.”

“We believe that two to three days each week is the right balance, and this will include at least one ‘team day’ where most if not all of a team will attend to promote face to face connectivity,” he continued. “We will phase in the new approach across the summer, with blended working becoming the norm in September, when we will focus on using in-office attendance to maximise the benefits of collaboration, innovation, learning and development (particularly for junior colleagues) and maintaining our culture generally.”

City law firms are taking varying approaches to their future remote-working arrangements, with many opting for a hybrid model that will see lawyers split their time evenly between the office and home. Slaughter and May recently finalised its home-working plan, which will see its trainees work from home for up to one day a week, and the majority of its staff do the same for up to 40% of their time.