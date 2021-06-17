Former BBC legal correspondent joins London chambers

Clive Coleman becomes associate tenant at 23ES

Former BBC legal correspondent Clive Coleman has become an associate tenant at 23ES (23 Essex Street Chambers).

The move marks a return to familiar territory for the well-known presenter, who started out as a barrister in 1986 before moving into lecturing and eventually journalism.

23ES, a multi-specialism set with offices in London and Manchester, said it’s “delighted” to have him on board. The set highlighted Coleman’s “numerous awards including the Bar Council Legal Broadcasting Award for a programme on the doctrine of ‘joint enterprise’ (2009) and for his coverage of the UK Supreme Court case which decided that the Prime Minister’s advice to the Queen to prorogue parliament was unlawful (2019)”.

Coleman himself tweeted: “I worked with a number of its members on [criminal justice] issues while BBC Legal Correspondent. They were always completely across the issues and provided invaluable expertise”.

Being an “associate tenant” doesn’t necessarily mean that Coleman will be taking on many cases, if any. He’s not currently registered with the Bar Standards Board, for example.

Coleman began his career as a barrister at 2 Harcourt Buildings before moving into comedy writing and then presenting for the BBC. He combines those various interests with gigs as an after-dinner speaker.