News

How did your university do in the latest law school rankings?

By Aishah Hussain on
8

Top 10 spots for UCL, LSE and Glasgow — but Oxbridge dominates again

Russell Group universities dominate the top-end of the latest law school league table.

Unsurprisingly, the universities of Cambridge and Oxford come in first and second place, respectively, in the 2022 Complete University Guide published this week.

They’re followed by London institutions UCL (3rd) and LSE (4th), and the University of Glasgow (5th).

King’s College London (6th), Durham (7th) and Edinburgh (8th) come next, followed by the University of Bristol (9th) which has risen a total of ten places in this year’s list. The University of Aberdeen comes in tenth and is the only non-Russell Group player to feature in the top ten.

Secure your place: The Legal Cheek Summer 2021 Virtual Vacation Scheme

The Russell Group continues its good showing further down the list. Queen Mary has jumped an impressive 16 places to come in 11th position, followed by Leeds (12th), York (13th) and Dundee (14th). The University of Strathclyde, meanwhile, slipped out of the top ten by seven spots to come in 15th.

Sheffield ranks 16th, while Warwick is back in the top 20, ranking 17th. Queen’s University Belfast (18th) and the universities of Birmingham (19th) and Exeter (20th) complete the top 20.

The results are based on entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity and graduate prospects.

There are some notable rises further down the power list of 104 universities. Royal Holloway and Roehampton are this year’s big risers — leaping by 54 and 50 places, respectively, to come in 35th and 37th position.

Elsewhere, the University of Suffolk is a new addition to the list for law.

Top 20 law schools 2022:

Ranking Law school Overall Score
1 Cambridge 100%
2 Oxford 98%
3 UCL 96%
4 LSE 96%
5 Glasgow 95%
6 King’s College London 95%
7 Durham 94%
8 Edinburgh 91%
9 Bristol 91%
10 Aberdeen 91%
11 Queen Mary 91%
12 Leeds 91%
13 York 91%
14 Dundee 91%
15 Strathclyde 90%
16 Sheffield 90%
17 Warwick 90%
18 Queen’s University Belfast 90%
19 Birmingham 90%
20 Exeter 90%

The full rankings can be found here.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

8 Comments

UEA?

Where is UEA? It ranked top 10 consistently just a couple of years ago and is a very respected institution… There are quite a few big law partners from UEA too in the City, and plenty of their alumni in US/MC firms.

Not trolling, but it is well known that UEA tops several of the RG unis.

Reply Report comment
(0)(4)

Anon

I didn’t go to either, but surprised that Kings outranked Durham. I certainly know where I would go if I had to pick between the two.

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

Uni World

Kings has been doing very poorly for the past five years. In some rankings, it was showing as 20th in the country. Genuinely surprised why it is so high-up in this ranking. Anyway, some very average unis are showing as top-ranked anyway, so I guess not a very reliable ranking overall…

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anon

The Jocks should have an asterisk next to them to denote that their degrees are in sweaty law. Splitting the table up to separate the Scottish unis from the English and Welsh one would make more sense.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

CJ

Let the comment section bloodbath commence…

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

JVT

Nottingham off the radar, what a shame

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

LSEftw

How is UCL above LSE there’s literally a 9-place difference between them on QS which is an international university ranking indicator and is more reliable. LSE is just marginally behind Stanford whereas UCL sits at around no.15 with the likes of SydneyU et cetera. We’re 2 different leagues in every aspect – quality of faculty, corporate world reputation, prestige of name, competition to get in and so forth. For reference on the last point, I received my UCL LLB offer on early December whereas I was amongst the last batch to receive an offer by LSE in late April. The competition for places is far higher in the latter and the academic prowess of our cohorts are just stronger. I’m not saying the difference is astounding (Durham vs LSE) but it is certainly visible. Come on.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Yuan

LSE’s on another league compared to UCL lol… just check QS it’s literally 2 worlds apart.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories