How did your university do in the latest law school rankings?

Top 10 spots for UCL, LSE and Glasgow — but Oxbridge dominates again

Russell Group universities dominate the top-end of the latest law school league table.

Unsurprisingly, the universities of Cambridge and Oxford come in first and second place, respectively, in the 2022 Complete University Guide published this week.

They’re followed by London institutions UCL (3rd) and LSE (4th), and the University of Glasgow (5th).

King’s College London (6th), Durham (7th) and Edinburgh (8th) come next, followed by the University of Bristol (9th) which has risen a total of ten places in this year’s list. The University of Aberdeen comes in tenth and is the only non-Russell Group player to feature in the top ten.

The Russell Group continues its good showing further down the list. Queen Mary has jumped an impressive 16 places to come in 11th position, followed by Leeds (12th), York (13th) and Dundee (14th). The University of Strathclyde, meanwhile, slipped out of the top ten by seven spots to come in 15th.

Sheffield ranks 16th, while Warwick is back in the top 20, ranking 17th. Queen’s University Belfast (18th) and the universities of Birmingham (19th) and Exeter (20th) complete the top 20.

The results are based on entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity and graduate prospects.

There are some notable rises further down the power list of 104 universities. Royal Holloway and Roehampton are this year’s big risers — leaping by 54 and 50 places, respectively, to come in 35th and 37th position.

Elsewhere, the University of Suffolk is a new addition to the list for law.

Top 20 law schools 2022:

Ranking Law school Overall Score 1 Cambridge 100% 2 Oxford 98% 3 UCL 96% 4 LSE 96% 5 Glasgow 95% 6 King’s College London 95% 7 Durham 94% 8 Edinburgh 91% 9 Bristol 91% 10 Aberdeen 91% 11 Queen Mary 91% 12 Leeds 91% 13 York 91% 14 Dundee 91% 15 Strathclyde 90% 16 Sheffield 90% 17 Warwick 90% 18 Queen’s University Belfast 90% 19 Birmingham 90% 20 Exeter 90%

The full rankings can be found here.