Largest law firm in the world trims lawyer numbers

By Thomas Connelly on
12

Dentons lays off 85 UK employees, including 16 associates

Global behemoth Dentons has cut 85 roles across its UK offices following the conclusion of a redundancy consultation, the firm has announced.

The largest law firm in the world by lawyer headcount confirmed 16 lawyers across its real estate, energy, transport and infrastructure (ETI), and non-contentious construction teams, opted for voluntary redundancy. There were no compulsory redundancies and five accepted alternative roles.

It also made two compulsory redundancies in business services, while 35 secretaries and 32 business services staff have taken voluntary redundancy. Six secretaries and 14 business services staff have accepted alternative roles.

The news comes a little under a year after Dentons shuttered two of its regional offices, Aberdeen and Watford, as part of a drive towards greater remote working.

Lisa Sewell, managing director for the UK, Ireland and Middle East said:

“Our people have told us they want to use offices differently now, focusing on connecting with colleagues and clients. They have also valued the extra time in their days from not commuting which has enabled them to do the school run, take more time on their own wellbeing or enjoy time with friends and family. We are looking to change the way our offices are set up to create the kind of flexible working environment they are looking for.”

She continued: “Whilst it’s always difficult saying goodbye to colleagues, we are pleased that so many are staying with us in new roles, learning new skills and that our voluntary redundancy offering meant that the number of compulsory redundancies were limited to just two. Those who are leaving us do so with our sincere thanks and gratitude for the valuable contributions they have made to our firm.”

Earlier this year Norton Rose Fulbright cut 132 roles, including 19 lawyers, while Addleshaw Goddard trimmed 19 associates from its real estate team.

12 Comments

McDentons

My mate was one of the 16 lawyers that was let go. I just saw him yesterday. He was crying. Crying tears of joy that is. Said it was the happiest day of his life.

Reply Report comment
(31)(0)

Veggie Eddy

Lol you clearly don’t have any friends if you’ve got time to be posting this kind of rubbish. However you’re very much not alone amongst the population on this comments sections I’d be willing to guess.

Reply Report comment
(0)(11)

FlourPour

Why else would I apply for a job that gives me money instead of a social life? Easiest deal ever.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Hurray

Not surprised. Such a dishonest bent dump of a firm. Should have been intervened into long ago.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Fishface

Which is better NRF, Dentons or CMS? Rank them. People tell me NRF insiders are of the view that it is MC in all but name?

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

IMO

NRF

CMS

Dentons

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Nah mate.

nah

Dentons
+
CMS

>>>

NRF

Reply Report comment
(0)(4)

ex NRF-er

NRF is probably the top of those three but it’s not MC firm. Has some v strong practices such as asset finance and projects where they are frequently across the table from MC firms.

profitability is nowhere near MC levels tho.

(ex-NRF associate)

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Anon

I’d say they’re all C-tier firms so it really depends on your own preference. I guess Dentons and CMS are slightly more of a meme firm than NRF.

Reply Report comment
(5)(3)

Anon

Lol at NRF being MC, it is not even SC. Macs, HSF and Travers all better firms

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Ex-NRFer

the only relevant comparison firm you’ve mentioned there is HSF. Macs and Travers are corporate powerhouses whose corporate and PE practices are better than NRF’s whereas if you wanted to do projects you’d be better off at NRF or HSF (not sure Macs or Travers really do “projects”).

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anonymous

Ranking seems an odd thing to ask. It feels like being asked to rank Belarus, Ukraine and Kazakhstan as holiday destinations. I mean, I could rank them relative to each other, but what would be the point?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

