Largest law firm in the world trims lawyer numbers

Dentons lays off 85 UK employees, including 16 associates

Global behemoth Dentons has cut 85 roles across its UK offices following the conclusion of a redundancy consultation, the firm has announced.

The largest law firm in the world by lawyer headcount confirmed 16 lawyers across its real estate, energy, transport and infrastructure (ETI), and non-contentious construction teams, opted for voluntary redundancy. There were no compulsory redundancies and five accepted alternative roles.

It also made two compulsory redundancies in business services, while 35 secretaries and 32 business services staff have taken voluntary redundancy. Six secretaries and 14 business services staff have accepted alternative roles.

The news comes a little under a year after Dentons shuttered two of its regional offices, Aberdeen and Watford, as part of a drive towards greater remote working.

Lisa Sewell, managing director for the UK, Ireland and Middle East said:

“Our people have told us they want to use offices differently now, focusing on connecting with colleagues and clients. They have also valued the extra time in their days from not commuting which has enabled them to do the school run, take more time on their own wellbeing or enjoy time with friends and family. We are looking to change the way our offices are set up to create the kind of flexible working environment they are looking for.”

She continued: “Whilst it’s always difficult saying goodbye to colleagues, we are pleased that so many are staying with us in new roles, learning new skills and that our voluntary redundancy offering meant that the number of compulsory redundancies were limited to just two. Those who are leaving us do so with our sincere thanks and gratitude for the valuable contributions they have made to our firm.”

Earlier this year Norton Rose Fulbright cut 132 roles, including 19 lawyers, while Addleshaw Goddard trimmed 19 associates from its real estate team.