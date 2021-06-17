Macfarlanes launches legal technologist grad scheme

Two-year TC alternative to start in September 2021

Macfarlanes is the latest law firm to launch a lawtech graduate scheme, with the first trainees due to start in the London office from September.

Macfarlanes is in the process of recruiting two to three tech-minded trainees who will be placed in its lawtech team and trained in emerging legal technologies, such as artificial intelligence, document automation, robotics, and how to apply them to legal practice to provide digital solutions to clients. They’ll also take part in “design and ideation workshops” to generate ideas for future projects.

The scheme runs for two years, parallel to its existing training contract offering. Following successful completion of the scheme, graduates will be offered a permanent position as a legal technologist. It does not lead to qualification as a solicitor.

The salary will be “competitive”, a spokesperson from the firm told Legal Cheek. Macfarlanes doesn’t tend to disclose the salaries of its non-legal roles publicly.

Christopher Tart-Roberts, head of lawtech and chief knowledge and innovation officer, said: “We’ve seen a huge explosion in legal technologies over recent years. Those technologies are driving significant change within the legal profession — they’re changing the way we do our work, how we deliver services to our clients and the range of services we offer to our clients. Our lawtech practice focuses on how we can leverage those technologies to benefit our clients.”

A number of City law firms have launched tech-focused grad schemes in recent years that lead to careers in new and emerging legal roles. Allen & Overy‘s two-year scheme leads to a project management qualification, whilst Ashurt‘s and Norton Rose Fulbright‘s offer the opportunity to move into a range of legal roles such as operations, project management and technology, on completion.

Clifford Chance, meanwhile, has a lawtech training contract that leads to qualification as a solicitor, whilst Addleshaw Goddard and DWF have lawtech training seats.