Sidley boosts NQ lawyer salaries from £137,500 to £148,500 as US MoneyLaw mania continues to sweep London
8% rise
US law firm Sidley Austin has increased the salaries of its junior lawyers in London.
Newly qualified (NQ) solicitors will now earn a base salary of £148,500, up 8% from £137,500.
Those higher up the associate scale will also receive pay rises; a 2019 qualifier will receive a salary of £156,000 and a 2012 qualifier £272,000.
|Class
|Salary (GBP)
|Salary (USD)
|2020
|£148,500
|$205,000
|2019
|£156,000
|$215,000
|2018
|£174,000
|$240,000
|2017
|£199,500
|$275,000
|2016
|£221,000
|$305,000
|2015
|£239,000
|$330,000
|2014
|£253,500
|$350,000
|2013
|£264,500
|$365,000
|2012
|£272,000
|$375,000
The salaries have been calculated using a USD to GBP exchange rate of 1.38, according to a memo seen by Legal Cheek. They are effective from 1 July 2021.
“We are grateful for your ongoing dedication and performance, which continues to enable us to provide our clients with the highest quality of professional service and contribute to the firm’s success,” the memo read. “Your extraordinary efforts this year are an outstanding example of our commitment to teamwork, collaboration and superior client service.”
Law firms on both sides of the pond have been waging a pay war for associate talent.
Last week Legal Cheek reported that Simpson Thacher had upped US and London salaries to the new coveted rate of $205,000, after Milbank and Davis Polk previously set down salary markers of $200,000 and $202,500, respectively.
Elsewhere, Clifford Chance increased NQ lawyer pay in London to £100,000 and recently announced it will match the new $205k market scale for associates over in the US.
tired bill
so they pay NQs what Kirkland and Akin Gump paid them… 4 years ago
and this is worthy of an article
(same can be said about MC firms, apparently them raising salaries to pre-COVID levels is newsworthy … )
Insider
KE for one was at 138 as well for NQ (with fluctuations due to moving monthly rate) – any insider knows this…
Fx
You’re an idiot. It’s called exchange rate fluctuations.
Cicero
In 2016 Kirkland raised its salary from $140k to $180k and before this recent rise was paying $190k. The only reason Kirkland NQs were earning more than other NQs at US firms was the historically weak pound against the dollar since 2016. Kirkland use a floating exchange rate, whereas other firms have a fixed conversion rate. Tracking the floating exchange rate could come back to bite Kirkland NQs if the dollar weakens further.
There’s a good article today in The Lawyer about all this:
https://www.thelawyer.com/kirklands-nq-pay-isnt-as-high-as-you-thought/
Essential reading I would say for the first year students who pose as Kirkland NQs
Basic Knowledge
You realise that was due to pegged vs unpegged exchange rates, right? Or are you just another student with no actual knowledge of how the market operates?