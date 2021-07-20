Applications now open for Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fair

Leading chambers and law schools return on 9 October for UK’s biggest bar careers event

The Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fair is back for an autumn edition from 10am to 1pm on Saturday 9 October.

The free online pupillage fair will give students from all parts of the UK and abroad the opportunity to meet leading chambers from their laptops. Each participating chambers has a virtual booth with a livestream that will allow you to join in video chats with barristers and pupils. You can also submit written questions in the live chats and browse custom chambers content. Apply now to secure your place.

The fair also features six workshops where speakers from leading chambers and bar course providers will provide unmissable insight into all things bar and pupillage related.

Date: Saturday, 9 October 2021

Time: 10am – 1pm

Location: Virtual Scheme

Level: Students, Graduates

You will have the opportunity to network with over 30 chambers specialising in commercial law, Chancery, human rights, property, personal injury, crime and more. Check out the list of participating chambers.

A further Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fair will be held on Saturday 4 December.

A video clip of the Expo hall at one of last year’s Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fairs: