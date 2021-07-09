Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The new mask regime: a legal guide [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
The myth that the prime minister and this government is ‘libertarian’ [The Law and Policy Blog]
Russia adopts law that shakes Cognac and Champagne importers [The IPKat]
If it ain’t broke… Why is the government so keen to “fix” human rights law? [A Lawyer Writes]
Is Priti Patel making it illegal in the UK to rescue asylum seekers? [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
When is a rape not a rape? [The Critic]
Vichy France and Vassalage: Hyperbole versus the Northern Ireland Protocol [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Lords bombard flagship Animal Sentience Bill [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Is artificial intelligence making lawyers redundant? [Legal Futures]
Legal profession looks to grow together [Law Society Gazette]
Anonymous
You quoted Bindel. You lost all credibility.