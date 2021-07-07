News

Linklaters joins magic circle rivals in upping NQ lawyer pay to £100k

By Thomas Connelly on
45

New base rate follows similar rises by Clifford Chance and Allen & Overy

Magic circle outfit Linklaters has upped the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in London to £100,000, following similar moves by some of its elite UK-headquartered rivals.

The firm’s new associates will now earn a base rate of £100,000, plus a discretionary bonus, up from a previous figure of £92,500.

The money move matches those recently announced by Clifford Chance and Allen & Overy, and means Slaughter and May is now the only member of the magic circle not to provide a six-figure base rate to NQs (£90,500). Taking an early lead, Freshfields boosted junior lawyer pay packets to £100k in the summer of 2019.

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows Links dishes out around 100 TCs annually, the highest of any other City outfit, and offers trainees a salary of £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year two.

A host of firms have upped their cash offerings in recent weeks. Ashurst and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner bumped junior lawyer pay to £90,000 and £88,000, respectively, while Eversheds Sutherland raised rates to £82,000. Elsewhere, Pinsent Masons boosted pay in London to £75,000.

US firms in London have been fighting a pay war too, with some young associates now trousering northwards of £145,000 upon qualification.

45 Comments

MR, Esq.

Ok.

LL Trainee

Trainee pay at Linklaters now £50,000 and £55,000 for first and second-year trainees respectively

James

It’s now 55k and 60k at Kirkland lol

Okay, Actually Serious Question.

Future Trainee at Kirkland. My contract says 50k and 55k. Will I receive a new contract – how do these things work?

lol

Ask grad recruitment if you’re desperate to know, otherwise just wait until you join and you’ll probably be notified… hopefully you’ll have a better go at tackling issues when you’re at K&E

US guy

This has happened twice to me – first when I started my TC and second when I moved firms as an NQ. In both cases I was sent a one-page letter before I joined confirming the new salary. (Similarly, when moving through the payscales or getting other salary lifts, this has always been confirmed formally with a one-page letter.)

Anonymous

Sexy

A&O Associate

Has pay gone up for each associate pqe too does anyone know?

Anon

No

Anon

Slaughters plz fix

LOL

Spamming… how desperate can you get

SC

Hogan Macs Travers all exceeded you

BCLP Assoc

You might remember me from two weeks ago. Back then I was SM Assoc

LL associate

Only trainees and spring/autumn 2021 NQs

Curious

Rank Magic Circle for their cultures:

Facticus

1. CC (except the PE Team)
2. A&O (except LevFin)
3. LL
4. FBD (except Corporate)
5. S&M
6. FBD Corporate / CC PE / A&O LevFin

Anon

Would actually put FBD below Slaughters. Seems an awful place

Anon

What’s wrong with CC PE?

Anon

Why is FBD so bad?

Ex-FBD

Look at FBD’s ROF survey comments for culture in the past two years. They seem pretty accurate from when I worked there

Anon.

I would say

….
21. A&O LevFin

Anon

Anyone at freshfields able to comment what they are doing about salary raises this year? Is NQ pay staying at 100k?

Anon

What are the PQE salaries

Ouch

Senior associates on cravath NQ pay

Anon

Any movement from Freshfields?

Anon

Lololololol.
We all wish.

Silk Street Solicitor

Great news! Now only 45 – 50k below the US firms instead of 50-60k

Garth

Any increases above NQ level?

Jealous magic circler

Is HSF going to up salaries?

Future HSF trainee

Please yes

Checkthewebsitelol

They have. By 2k. 47 for first year trainee, 52 for second year trainee and up to 107k for NQ.

Future HSF trainee

Well that’s disappointing…

Insanity

Whats the point of making this amount of money as an MC trainee if you will not have enough time to truly enjoy it and the bulk of your time is spent doing excruciatingly boring work.

FlourPour

Because they’re destined to live excruciatingly boring existences otherwise and a phat sal allows them to live in London and occasionally be pictured doing things which give the impression they are something other than fundamentally boring safe middle England.

Would a boring person rent a flat in Shoreditch? Would a boring person purchase a £5 doughnut with colourful icing on it? Would a boring person avoid dairy and eat vegan when it’s not socially inconvenient? I think not – that person cares about things but is also a bit alternative. Well behaved women don’t make history, remember.

Absurd.

Thats quite the colourful fantasy you’ve created. Almost distracts us from the fact that it is just that – a fantasy. People don’t go into well paying jobs to give off the impression that they are interesting, or to run away from the fact that they may be boring (whatever that even means, it is so subjective that it borders on completely banal). They mainly go into well paying jobs because… well, they are (a) well paying, (b) what all their mates are doing, (c) what they have been told is worthwhile, (d) faultless (in their eyes, as they haven’t actually experienced the realities of working environments) and (e) better than any ‘realistic’ alternatives.

Obligatory: FlourPour couldnt hack city law.

So much copium, so little time

Interesting coping mechanism there, chinless US associate. How’s the 90+ hour workweek treating you?

FlourPour

Apologies for the subjectivity but all those reasons seem quite boring to me. Would want to try harder than that on your applications.

Still bored

The rest of your life must have to be pretty phenomenal to justify working at Shoosmiths. What is so great about you, FlourPour?

FlourPour

Nothing at all. That’s why I became a lawyer.

Still bored

“Nothing at all. That’s why I became a lawyer [at Shoosmiths].”

Anonymous

Have firms like Baker McKenzie, NRF, Mayer Brown moved as well?

In the know

NRF raised to £85k a couple of months ago. MB static at £90k for now, but they tend to move slowly so there is some hope among the ranks for a bit more as the shape of the market becomes clearer (and the whole international MC lot going to £100k probably helps that case).

Not ITK

Thing is they were at 87,500 pre covid (NRF). Had seen whispers they’d raised above 90k but not sure if this has been corroborated

bongo

Slaughters should be embarrassed..

Impossible.

To be embarrassed , one must first possess a soul. Slaughters, by demonic design, was clearly made to extract as many Oxbridge souls as possible.

