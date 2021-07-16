Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The media and policy contexts of Tyrone Mings’ extraordinarily powerful tweet [The Law and Policy Blog]
Troubles’ veterans on both sides deserve immunity from prosecution [The Spectator] (free, but registration required]
Witness statements on video [A Lawyer Writes]
How the Chinese government is buying its way into UK universities [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
Phew!Tube: The Great (Liability) Escape — The ECJ Rules YouTube Are Not To Blame For Copyright Infringements [According To A Law Student]
8 legal cases that shaped history… retold on TikTok [Legal Cheek]
Enforcing your IP rights — the power of a search order [Scottish Legal News]
Free speech must be for everyone except those who would destroy it [Prospect Magazine]
Priti Patel’s Borders Bill caters for fantasy refugees, not real ones [Free Movement]
The law should recognise Branson’s astronaut wings [Law Society Gazette]
Preparing your staff for returning to the office [Legal Futures]
