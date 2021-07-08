8 legal cases that shaped history… retold on TikTok

How many do you know?

In Legal Cheek’s recent TikTok series, Will Holmes covers some of history’s most important legal cases. Surely revision has never been easier?! Here’s the complete list:

1. The Case of Proclamations [1610]

The Case of Proclamations [1610] provided the foundation of the notion that the power of the Executive is circumscribed by both common law and statute and subject to control by judicial review.

2. Entick v Carrington [1765]

Entick v Carrington [1765] established the principle that “no man is above the law” — not even the Secretary of State.

3. R v Dudley and Stephens (1884)

R v Dudley and Stephens (1844) demonstrated that necessity is not a defence to a charge of murder and the notoriety of the case has also had a widespread impact on debates surrounding law and morality.

4. Carlill v Carbolic Smoke Ball Company [1893]

Carlill v Carbolic Smoke Ball Company [1893] established many of the key principles of what constitutes a legally binding contract, in particular those regarding unilateral contracts.

5. Donoghue v Stevenson [1932]

Donoghue v Stevenson [1932] established the general principles of duty of care and laid the foundations of modern negligence law.

6. Salomon v A Salomon & Co Ltd [1896]

Salomon v A Salomon & Co Ltd [1896] reaffirmed the doctrine of corporate personality, clarifying that a corporation could enjoy limited liability.

7. Bach v Longman (1777)

Bach v Longman (1777) expanded the scope of intellectual property protection to include music, helping to create the legal foundations on which the music industry was built.

8. Hughes v Metropolitan Railway Co [1877]

Hughes v Metropolitan Railway Co [1877] was the first instance of promissory estoppel in an English court. Despite slipping under the radar, the case was later used by Lord Denning in Central London Property Trust Ltd v High Trees House Ltd 1947 to better establish the principle of promissory estoppel.

