Best of the blogs

The burnout profession? Why City law culture needs to change [Legal Cheek]

‘Under Lord Reed, the court has retreated into itself’ [The Justice Gap]

Exclusion from the Lugano convention — is this the legal cost of political toxicity? [The Law Policy Blog]

As John Mortimer’s daughters update the TV classic with a female lead, one top barrister says it’s criminal what many women have to put up with [Mail Online]

A correctional facility. Who, exactly, is being corrected by an execution? [The Critic]

The Hate-Crime Case in Which No One Was Intimidated [The Atlantic]

What ancient Greek oracles warn us about predictive justice [Legal Cheek]

Automating more criminal courts [A Lawyer Writes]

Money Diary: A 26-Year-Old Trainee Solicitor In Dublin On 38.5k [Refinery 29]

Will the pandemic destroy toxic work culture? [NewStatesman] (free, but registration required)

Welcome to the punishment show [Law Society Gazette]

Can data analytics unlock the potential for diversity in the law? [Legal Futures]

Anonymous

Not sure why anyone would think that being a barrister is a profession for men when almost 50% are female and far more women than men are entering the profession.

Anon

There are far more men than women at the civil/commercial end of the Bar, earning far more than those practising criminal or family law.

Men also make up the majority of QCs and judges.

