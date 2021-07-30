Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The burnout profession? Why City law culture needs to change [Legal Cheek]
‘Under Lord Reed, the court has retreated into itself’ [The Justice Gap]
Exclusion from the Lugano convention — is this the legal cost of political toxicity? [The Law Policy Blog]
As John Mortimer’s daughters update the TV classic with a female lead, one top barrister says it’s criminal what many women have to put up with [Mail Online]
A correctional facility. Who, exactly, is being corrected by an execution? [The Critic]
The Hate-Crime Case in Which No One Was Intimidated [The Atlantic]
What ancient Greek oracles warn us about predictive justice [Legal Cheek]
Automating more criminal courts [A Lawyer Writes]
Money Diary: A 26-Year-Old Trainee Solicitor In Dublin On 38.5k [Refinery 29]
Will the pandemic destroy toxic work culture? [NewStatesman] (free, but registration required)
Welcome to the punishment show [Law Society Gazette]
Can data analytics unlock the potential for diversity in the law? [Legal Futures]
Anonymous
Not sure why anyone would think that being a barrister is a profession for men when almost 50% are female and far more women than men are entering the profession.
Anon
There are far more men than women at the civil/commercial end of the Bar, earning far more than those practising criminal or family law.
Men also make up the majority of QCs and judges.