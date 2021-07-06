CMS becomes latest City firm to launch non-law grad scheme

Four grads to join firm’s new business development and marketing programme this September

CMS is the latest firm to launch a non-law graduate training scheme.

The international law firm is looking for four recent university graduates to join its new business development and marketing programme in the London office.

The two-year programme mimics the structure of a training contract in that candidates will rotate through four six-month “seats” in client management; pitching; communications and brand; and practice and sector marketing. It runs parallel to the firm’s existing training contract scheme and does not lead to qualification as a solicitor.

New starters can expect to earn a salary of £28,000 in their first year, rising to £32,000 in their second year.

Rob Gijsen, director of business development, marketing and communications at CMS, said: “Given all the challenges of the last year, we are delighted to launch this new programme that will provide an opportunity for graduates to gain valuable experience and be at the heart of the way in which CMS positions its brand, helps clients achieve their goals and wins new work.”

The programme opened for applications this month and is due to start in September 2021.

City law firms are beginning to open their doors to graduates in a range of areas beyond traditional legal practice. Macfarlanes recently launched a graduate scheme to train as a legal technologist, while Ashurst and Norton Rose Fulbright have programmes that offer the opportunity to move into a range of legal roles such as operations, project management and technology, on completion.