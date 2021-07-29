Goodwin Procter ups London NQ pay to £147k — second rise this year
Up 7% from £137,500
US law firm Goodwin Procter has upped the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in London for the second time this year.
The outfit’s freshly minted juniors have been handed a 7% pay increase, taking salaries from an already impressive £137,500, to an eye-watering £147,000. The extra cash comes just months after Goodwin upped NQ pay by 10% to £125,000 in February.
And unlike some US firms, it’s understood the revised six-figure sum is not pegged to the dollar and is therefore protected against currency fluctuations.
Trainee salaries currently sit at £46,000 in year one and £50,000 in year two, although these rates are expected to be reviewed later this year.
A host of US firms have upped their cash offerings in recent months as they look to assert their dominance on the UK legal market. The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows a host of firms now offer rookies upwards of £145,000 upon qualification, with Vinson & Elkins topping the table with an NQ rate of £153,400.
Jax
The price to sell your soul? Then a few years later move to being a legal counsel after the realisation it may not be worth it?
Xaj
You do realise this is a very common (and not a bad) career choice? I don’t see why so many people are against going to a firm, working your *** off for a few years, making bank in the process, then moving somewhere a bit better but less pay after you’ve set yourself up with a nice wad of cash?
Anon
Also why is leaving after a few years interpreted as “realising it was a mistake”? As an MC mid associate strongly tempted to move to a US firm, the idea from the start would be to make a lot more money for a few years before leaving.