News

Goodwin Procter ups London NQ pay to £147k — second rise this year

By Thomas Connelly on
14

Up 7% from £137,500

US law firm Goodwin Procter has upped the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in London for the second time this year.

The outfit’s freshly minted juniors have been handed a 7% pay increase, taking salaries from an already impressive £137,500, to an eye-watering £147,000. The extra cash comes just months after Goodwin upped NQ pay by 10% to £125,000 in February.

And unlike some US firms, it’s understood the revised six-figure sum is not pegged to the dollar and is therefore protected against currency fluctuations.

Secure your place: The September 2021 UK Virtual Law Fair

Trainee salaries currently sit at £46,000 in year one and £50,000 in year two, although these rates are expected to be reviewed later this year.

A host of US firms have upped their cash offerings in recent months as they look to assert their dominance on the UK legal market. The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows a host of firms now offer rookies upwards of £145,000 upon qualification, with Vinson & Elkins topping the table with an NQ rate of £153,400.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

14 Comments

Jax

The price to sell your soul? Then a few years later move to being a legal counsel after the realisation it may not be worth it?

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Xaj

You do realise this is a very common (and not a bad) career choice? I don’t see why so many people are against going to a firm, working your *** off for a few years, making bank in the process, then moving somewhere a bit better but less pay after you’ve set yourself up with a nice wad of cash?

Reply Report comment
(5)(2)

Anon

Also why is leaving after a few years interpreted as “realising it was a mistake”? As an MC mid associate strongly tempted to move to a US firm, the idea from the start would be to make a lot more money for a few years before leaving.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

£147k to do donkey work. I bet NQs at smaller firms have a lot more responsibility, albeit get paid a fraction.

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Anon

Not true, early responsibility is encouraged

Reply Report comment
(1)(10)

Anon

More to do with being responsive at all times and the deal value. Small firms deal with millions, big firms with billions so hardly surprising their billables and salaries are higher.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

LC

Absolute nonsense. US firms give huge levels of responsibility, particularly in areas like funds where the work is technical and highly commercial at all levels.

Reply Report comment
(2)(14)

Anon

Shouldn’t the final sentence in the second paragraph be ‘The extra cash comes just months after Goodwin upped NQ pay by 10% from (not to) £125,000 in February’?

Reply Report comment
(5)(3)

Jax

This is only possible if people at the firm are leaving creating trickle down cash available to everyone.

Reply Report comment
(12)(7)

Anon

Or it’s a highly profitable firm that can afford to pay its staff at the prevailing market rate from time to time. I guess that’s another wild possibility.

Reply Report comment
(6)(9)

Anon

And yet Goodwin still do not appear on LC’s Most List!!!

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Anon

Alongside huge bonuses and £35,000 sign on bonuses

Reply Report comment
(2)(10)

Still waiting for Freshfields

Training contract deadline is in a few weeks 🙁

Reply Report comment
(0)(5)

Rupert

Chicken feed, dear boy.

Reply Report comment
(0)(6)

Join the conversation

Related Stories