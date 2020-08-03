News

Macfarlanes to cut NQ pay by £5,000 as it reveals 88% autumn retention score

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
10

Silver circle player’s partner profits up 10% to £1.91 million

Macfarlanes’ London office

Macfarlanes is set reduce the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers by £5,000 as it confirmed 22 of its 25 final-seat trainees have accepted permanent roles at the firm.

The silver circle player confirmed new associates will receive a “provisional” base salary of £80,000, a cut of £5,000 (or 6%) from £85,000, pending a salary review to be conducted this autumn. Individual and firm-wide bonuses will be paid out as usual.

Separately, Macfarlanes announced an autumn retention score of 88% (22 out of 25). None are being retained on fixed-term contracts.

“We have not changed our policy due to the coronavirus situation and we are pleased to have been able to maintain our consistently high retention rates for our trainees qualifying this September,” Seán Lavin, head of graduate recruitment at Macfarlanes, commented. “We see our trainees as the next generation of partners and we recruit, train and retain them with an eye to the firm’s long-term future.”

Legal Cheek reported in June that the single-office-outfit will now be offering 33 TC spots a year, up from a previous figure of 31, in response to the growth of the firm.

News of the salary cut and latest retention result coincides with the release of the firm’s 2019-20 financial results. It recorded a 10% uplift in its profit per equity partner (PEP) figure to £1.91 million, while turnover rose 9.5% to £237.7 million. Operating profit grew 13.8% to £126 million.

Secure your place: The UK Virtual Law Fair Series 2020

In a statement the firm said:

“This was a team result and we would like to thank our excellent people for being so adaptable throughout the year, but particularly at the back end, during COVID. Their hard work produced a good outcome overall. We are predicting a tricky year ahead but we face the future alongside our clients with confidence.”

Last month fellow silver circle member Ashurst revealed PEP had fallen 7% to £903,000 following what the firm described as a “year of consolidation”, while Herbert Smith Freehills reported last week that partner profits had tumbled by almost 10% to £857,000. Travers Smith, meanwhile, recorded a 20% drop in PEP to “approximately £1 million” for the year ending 30 June 2020.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

10 Comments

Future MC Trainee at Mcfarlanes plc

Look at that PEP.

Kick A&O and Links out of the Magic Circle, and get this emerged titan an MC emblem to stand amongst as the new giants of London, like FF

Reply Report comment
(12)(8)

Losers

Where are the Macs fans at now? Calling out MC firms for cutting NQ pay when your firm does the same haha

Reply Report comment
(9)(3)

Kirkland NQ

Lmaoooo what a pitiful betashop

Reply Report comment
(6)(2)

Insider info

Kirkland isn’t doing that great either outside of restructuring. I know people in a number of teams and they’re very concerned; headcount is also being cut.

They will never admit it publicly of course but many people who work there know exactly what’s going on when they see people disappearing.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Yet another Kirkland NQ

You sure do get a lot of “Kirkland NQs” posting on these threads. Realism is that they’re all too busy spending their weekends licking partner’s feet.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anon

So partners raking it in whilst NQs forced to take a cut. Joke of a firm

Reply Report comment
(14)(2)

Not qualifying anywhere

Their NQs aren’t taking a cut, forced or otherwise. They are going to qualify with a salary slightly lower than the current NQs.

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Anon

PEP is the key metric and that is up by 10%. What an outstanding firm. Every time I think Macs has peaked it breaks new ground.

Reply Report comment
(4)(6)

Marginal Gains

Look at that profit margin – over 50%!

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

Travers NQs are on more, Macs should at the very least be keeping salaries the same given their profitability.

Also they should be wary now of NQs jumping ship after a while

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories