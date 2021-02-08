Macfarlanes restores NQ lawyer salaries to £85,000 following COVID cut
Pay trimmed by £5k last summer
Macfarlanes has become the latest City player to reinstate the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers, after opting to cut pay in response the coronavirus pandemic.
The silver circle player confirmed junior lawyer base rates have retuned to £85,000. In August, Legal Cheek reported that salaries had been trimmed by £5,000 (6%) pending a review in the autumn.
A firm spokesperson revealed salaries were upped from £80,000 to £82,500 in November, with the boost backdated to September. It then upped them again last month, with salaries returning to a pre-pandemic £85,000. This second uplift was backdated to October.
The news comes less than a week after fellow City player Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner restored NQ pay packets to £80,000 following a summer cut of 2.5%. Other firms to take similar steps include Hogan Lovells and magic circle firm Clifford Chance.
Stingy firm police
Still have no idea why they cut. They revealed the strongest PEP figures ever (£1.9mil stronger than any MC) and a revenue boost. Definitely used the pandemic as a excuse to cut back and line the pockets of the partners.
They can also afford much better trainee pay.
Note Macfarlanes has been paying its nqs £80,000 roughly around 2016. This was at a time when MC were paying less than this and Macs was known as a better payer. Considering the fact that they are now even more profitable and taking in line inflation, they can certainly afford at least 95k. Hmmmm I smell a stingy firm.
FlourPour
It may seem stingy in the context but having been a City NQ and having worked with them anything close to or above 60k is generous..
Tolstoy's bicycle
You’re absolutely right: they are stingy and this is an issue at most UK-based City firms. Billings were through the roof and some teams have had their supposedly ‘best’ year yet, and despite this City firms acted as a cartel and cut salaries as since “our competitors are doing so, we should too. More profit for us partners”.
It may have looked prudent to some, but in my view it just highlighted the inevitable differences between the US powerhouses throwing more money on its associates via special bonuses on top of their huge pay packets (recognising the hard graft), and UK firms which are penny-pinching and gradually slipping into irrelevance. The future is American my boys.
...
The reason is probably that they don’t have steady enough client i.e. awaiting a possible downfall… MC firms have a steady client base which will be with them for 10+ years thus once they gather enough such clients will increase the NQ rate, whilst Macs probably had their most profitable year but probably due to a temporary upsurge and since they do not have secure client contracts for the future years they will not increase the rates