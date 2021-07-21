News

Mayer Brown retains 8 out of 10 NQ solicitors

By Thomas Connelly on
2

80% autumn result

Mayer Brown has confirmed its autumn 2021 trainee retention score.

The Chicago-headquartered outfit made offers to all ten trainees, with eight accepting. All are on permanent deals.

Four newly qualified (NQ) lawyers join litigation & dispute resolution, two are bound for corporate & securities, and one will start life as an associate in banking & finance. The final rookie qualifies into the firm’s intellectual property team.

Commenting on its autumn score of 80%, Stuart Pickford, training principal at Mayer Brown, said:

“We are delighted that we will once again retain the majority of our trainees, who have each performed outstandingly well. The past 17 months have been incredibly challenging for us all and I am particularly proud of the way our trainees have adapted to working during the pandemic. We wish all our qualifiers the very best as they embark on the next stage of their career.”

Legal Cheek‘s Firms Most List shows Mayer Brown offers around 15 training contracts annually, with trainees earning a salary of £46,000 in year one, rising to £51,000 in year two. NQ pay currently sits at £90,000.

A bunch of firms have now published their autumn 2021 retention results. You can check them out here.

2 Comments

unemployed joe

In 5 years, NQ will still have the same salary haha, but that is okay because money isnt everything!

Inevitable Tactics

Genuine question: why does the training program at this firm always receive an incredible amount of praise? Is training here that much better than training at a SC/MS/US firm? Personally, I’ve met MB senior lawyers and found them to be very pleasant and down-to-Earth people. While I appreciate this, I am curious as to why the “technical” training trainees receive seems to be praised so vividly. Overhyped or actually that good?

