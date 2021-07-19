NQ lawyer pay hits £90k at Travers

News

Junior lawyer salaries could rise to as much as £117,000 with bonuses, says firm, which also confirms 84% retention score

The London office of Travers Smith

Travers Smith has today entered the summer associate pay war, upping newly qualified (NQ) base rates to £90,000 — a boost of 6% from £85,000.

Travers added that its new juniors could earn “between £100,000 and £117,000″ with firm-wide bonus and other discretionary payments.

The new and improved salary mirrors that of City rival Macfarlanes, which upped NQ base rates by 6% to £90,000 earlier this month. The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the likes of Ashurst, Baker McKenzie, Mayer Brown and Reed Smith all now pay trainees £90k upon qualification.

Travers has nudged the salaries of its trainees too; first year recruits now earn £47,000, up 1% from £46,500, while second year pay has increased from £52,000 to £52,500 — again a rise of 1%.

Separately, Travers has confirmed 16 out of 19 trainees had committed their futures to the firm. This hands the firm — which dishes out around 25 training contracts each year — an autumn 2021 score of 84%.

I approve this

a good way across the board to mark return to normality. The legal sector has propelled during the pandemic in terms of revenue, and lawyers are been compensated for their survival.

Anonymous

Well done gang. Gang done well. Much happiness all round. Pat on the back and back to billing.

Anonymous

Where is Freshfields?

Anonymous

Dreaming in the clouds …

Mad at Skad

Pretending to compete with the US firms. Not on their level.

Anonymous

Where is NRF?

Geography Grad | Growth Influencer 🍆 | Legal Technology Advocate 🤓

Sort of near Tower Bridge I think

MC NQ

What do associates need to do to hit £117k? Frustrating that we’re capped at 100k

Reply Report comment
Always confused at retention numbers

Never understand retention numbers: “This hands the firm — which dishes out around 25 training contracts each year”

“Travers has confirmed 16 out of 19 trainees had committed their futures to the firm”

What happened to the other 6 TCs that are “dished out each year”?

Anon

I believe they have two intakes a year (like most of the bigger firms). March qualifiers are usually a smaller cohort.

