Mid-sized City firm latest to appoint female leader

By Aishah Hussain on
7

Jo Keddie takes the helm at Winckworth Sherwood from today

Mid-sized City firm Winckworth Sherwood has elected its first female leader. Jo Keddie, head of employment, begins her tenure as senior partner from today, 1 July 2021.

Keddie has been a partner at the firm since 2010. Prior to that she studied law at Southampton University and went on to train, qualify, and secure partnership at London law firm Dawsons, which merged with Penningtons Manches Cooper in 2011.

Jo Keddie

Her focus for Winckworth Sherwood will be building its reputation as a “diverse, inclusive, collegiate and welcoming place to work”, according to a statement issued by the firm. It’s currently made up of 71% female solicitors and has approximately 63% female trainees. Its gender pay gap “favours women” and the top salary quartile comprises 67% women.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

“I am delighted and privileged to have been elected to this role and I am grateful for the trust placed in me by my fellow partners,” Keddie said in the statement. “I look forward to nurturing our drive, creativity and incredibly able talent at all levels as we continue to make Winckworth Sherwood a great place to work.”

There have been a flurry of female lawyers securing senior positions within their firms in recent months. Clyde & Co, Freshfields, Linklaters and Herbert Smith Freehills are all led by female senior partners, whilst Ashurst and Hogan Lovells have appointed their first female chair and solo chair, respectively.

7 Comments

Paddle & Cocks LLP Solicitors

Winckworth Sherwood? Never met the chap.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Do not feed the trolls

Please avoid troll comments

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Laddle & Pocks Quality Soliciters RLLP

I ain’t no troll you gasbag.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

PE World

Finally something NOT regarding a MC/SC/US firm!

Very good firm for selected more “niche” areas. I met a couple trainees of the firm during my LPC/PSC studies. They really seemed like a smart and friendly bunch of people.

Obviously, this is not a “money” outfit but their lifestyle really matches their salary and, again, in selected areas of the law, they are an extremely well respected institution.

Would be interesting to know more about life and career progression at these kind of firms.

Disclaimer: not working at the firm or a similar firm, just curious

Reply Report comment
(3)(7)

Still bored

“Disclaimer: not working at the firm or a similar firm [or any other firm]” Corrected that for you.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Kirks thumpman

Proper obscure shop in a decrepit office by Borough Market.

Next!

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Mr Worldwide

PE PE PE! It’s the only way 🙂

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

