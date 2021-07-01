Mid-sized City firm latest to appoint female leader

Jo Keddie takes the helm at Winckworth Sherwood from today

Mid-sized City firm Winckworth Sherwood has elected its first female leader. Jo Keddie, head of employment, begins her tenure as senior partner from today, 1 July 2021.

Keddie has been a partner at the firm since 2010. Prior to that she studied law at Southampton University and went on to train, qualify, and secure partnership at London law firm Dawsons, which merged with Penningtons Manches Cooper in 2011.

Her focus for Winckworth Sherwood will be building its reputation as a “diverse, inclusive, collegiate and welcoming place to work”, according to a statement issued by the firm. It’s currently made up of 71% female solicitors and has approximately 63% female trainees. Its gender pay gap “favours women” and the top salary quartile comprises 67% women.

“I am delighted and privileged to have been elected to this role and I am grateful for the trust placed in me by my fellow partners,” Keddie said in the statement. “I look forward to nurturing our drive, creativity and incredibly able talent at all levels as we continue to make Winckworth Sherwood a great place to work.”

There have been a flurry of female lawyers securing senior positions within their firms in recent months. Clyde & Co, Freshfields, Linklaters and Herbert Smith Freehills are all led by female senior partners, whilst Ashurst and Hogan Lovells have appointed their first female chair and solo chair, respectively.