Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Boris Johnson to confirm whether vast majority of legal Covid restrictions will be ditched on 19 July [Independent]

Legal challenge over ministers’ private email use [BBC]

Solicitor warns of disciplinary action if you call in sick after Euro 2020 final [Nottingham Post]

Law firm quintet tapped for crypto exchange Bullish’s $9 bln SPAC merger [Reuters]

‘Memory affected by long Covid’: Top City lawyer denies lying under oath [City A.M.]

Feminists’ legal appeal against trans women being called women [The Times] (£)

Britney Spears ‘hires own lawyers’ in a bid to end ‘abusive’ conservatorship [Metro]

‘He’s always buzzed’: Trump’s aides believed Rudy Giuliani was often DRUNK and feared former president’s personal lawyer, 77, was growing senile, explosive new Michael Wolff book claims [Daily Mail]

Two brothers who shot innocent law student in face at random facing jail [Evening Standard]

“Flexibility is great but what quality of junior lawyer is produced working alone at home from the outset of their career? What are they going to learn about soft skills which we’ve picked up from the office environment and they won’t see from a Zoom call? Having said that, there’s little point in junior lawyers being in full-time if senior lawyers aren’t going to make sure that they turn up to the office too.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

