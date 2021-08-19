19 social justice training contracts up for grabs at top UK legal charities

Legal Education Foundation backs next gen of would-be welfare lawyers

Nineteen social justice training contracts are up for grabs thanks to the financial support of one of the country’s leading legal education charities.

Now in its eighth year, The Legal Education Foundation’s Justice First Fellowship programme looks to support aspiring lawyers with a passion for helping others by sponsoring them through their TCs.

The charity — which dishes out around £6 million a year to various organisations — is keen to hear from aspiring lawyers with a strong interest in social justice, human rights, social welfare, asylum and immigration, civil liberties, family law, or public and administrative law.

There are 19 training spots up for grabs this year at various charities, legal centres and law firms across the UK. Starting salaries range from £18,795 to £32,000.

This year’s organisations are: Anti-Trafficking and Labour Exploitation Unit; APPEAL; Bhatt Murphy (with Article 39); Bristol Law Centre; Centre for Women’s Justice; Hopkin Murray Beskine; Housing Rights; Howard League for Penal Reform; Just For Kids Law; JustRight Scotland; Law Centre NI; Luton Law Centre; North East Law Centre; Shelter Scotland; Speakeasy Law Centre; Suffolk Law Centre; The Community Law Partnership (with Friends, Families & Travellers); Tower Hamlets Law Centre; and Vauxhall Community Law & Information Centre.

Candidates must have passed the Legal Practice Course, or the equivalent requirements for Northern Ireland and Scotland, by October 2021. Applications close on 13 September 2021.

Commenting on the latest round of training opportunities, The Legal Education Foundation CEO Matthew Smerdon said:

“The Justice First Fellowship provides a secure and sustainable route to employment for aspiring social justice lawyers, who are motivated to build a career in this vital area of the legal sector. Since we launched the scheme, over 120 Fellowships have been funded. As a testament to the quality of Fellows and host organisations, 98% of graduated fellows are currently in paid employment with 91% working as lawyers using law for the public benefit to achieve a social good.”

He continued: “For the 2021 call for applications, we are delighted to once again partner with 19 exceptional host organisations, who can provide exciting work and opportunities to talented aspiring lawyers. All of our 2021 host organisations and co-funders share our vision to build a strong network of future leaders in social welfare law. We look forward to welcoming what will no doubt be a skillful and passionate group to the JFF, as well as hearing their ambitions and motivations along the way.”