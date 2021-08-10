Feature

Do law students still fancy a life in crime?

By CJ McKinney on
16

Low pay, long hours and a crumbling justice system could be putting off the next generation of criminal lawyers

This is the first instalment in a special two-part feature examining the future of recruitment in criminal practice.

Like many of the best lawyers, Jinder Singh Boora’s career was launched by cheesy American television.

“As a child I was a very poor sleeper. After bedtime I used to creep downstairs and watch TV”, the Birmingham circuit judge said in a recent interview. “I came across an American legal drama named Petrocelli. I just remember looking at the attorneys in court with their smart clothes and perfect teeth and thinking — I want some of that!”

The likes of Petrocelli and its British equivalents — from Crown Court and Justice to the more recent Silk and Defending the Guilty — have helped to ensure a steady flow of idealistic recruits into criminal law over successive generations. Unlike most other practice areas, criminal defence is something people grow up wanting to do.

But the reality of criminal practice is nowhere near as glossy. Lawyers’ groups have been saying for years that low pay, high workloads and crumbling courts will eventually start putting law grads off crime as a career path.

The Criminal Bar Association, representing barristers, has been warning of a “recruitment crisis” since at least 2015. The Law Society of England and Wales talks about “a dearth of young solicitors willing to go into criminal law”.

So are those dire predictions now starting to come true? And how much of that is down to law grads themselves thinking twice about criminal defence work?

“I think students are very aware of the future looking pretty bleak in crime”, says Rebecca Wood, head of criminal litigation at Woollcombe Yonge in Plymouth. She recently advertised a training contract in her department, expecting it to be “like gold dust”, as it was when she was on the criminal traineeship hunt 15 or so years ago.

So far, the ad has received “hardly any responses”, Wood tells Legal Cheek. “I don’t want to be unfair on the few that have applied, but I was expecting hundreds. We advertised for training contracts in conveyancing recently which were snapped up — a flood of applications”.

Wood’s tweet about her disheartening recruitment experience seemed to strike a chord. “I used to get lots of unsolicited applications”, said Sonya O’Brien, a partner at another small firm in Oldham. These days, “I can’t remember the last time someone sent a CV in”.

Of course, problems in some areas of the country may not be reflected across the board. In Scotland, which has an entirely separate criminal justice system anyway, young lawyers still seem super keen.

One firm, Keegan Smith in Livingstone, recently reported 120 applicants for a single criminal defence trainee role. “The standard was all very high”, partner Iain Smith wrote on LinkedIn.

“My impression in Scotland is that at the trainee level it is supply of roles (and the ability to fund such roles) that is the problem, not any lack of interested applicants”, says Professor James Chalmers of Glasgow University. “I haven’t noticed any change in this over recent years”.

Lecturers elsewhere have different experiences. “I am not aware of a single former student who has taken a training contract in a criminal legal aid firm in the last five years, compared with many who have in firms working in other areas of law”, says Dr James Thornton of Nottingham Trent University. While lack of training contract opportunities is a factor, “it also seems to be the case that the job simply does not appeal to many students”.

Research by Thornton and others, based on interviews with criminal lawyers, points to a “declining proportion of law graduates opting to pursue a career in criminal law”.

That’s tricky to back up with hard stats: there’s no ready data on how many people apply for a training contract or pupillage in crime specifically. The Law Society does keep tabs on the average age of criminal duty solicitors, which gives an indication of the health of the recruitment pipeline.

That picture is pretty bleak in many areas of the country. In Wood’s part of the world, Devon, 58% of criminal duty solicitors are aged over 50. That picture is replicated in many regions: across the rest of the South West, much of Wales and in Worcestershire, over 60% are aged 50+.

As Thornton points out, though, that could be down to retention problems as well as a lack of trainees coming in. The number of criminal trainees across England and Wales has jumped around a bit, but there isn’t a consistent downward trend, according to data collected for the Independent Review of Criminal Legal Aid. There were 540 trainees at criminal legal aid firms in 2018/19, compared with 490 the year before and 570 the year before that.

But the same figures show a sharp rise in the number of solicitors dropping out of criminal legal aid: almost 3,000 in 2018/19. Some of that will be down to their firm dropping legal aid or closing down, but not all: every criminal lawyer has stories of colleagues quitting young.

Bill Waddington of the Criminal Law Solicitors’ Association remembers taking a newly qualified criminal defence solicitor along to a meeting with government ministers a few years ago, to reinforce the point that she was a “rare specimen” even then. Fast forward to 2021, and she’s now working for the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Criminal legal aid firms can’t compete with what the CPS is offering in terms of salary and benefits”, Waddington says. On top of that, “we lose people to other branches as well. If they’re intent on doing publicly funded work, they will have a much better existence in family law, which is better remunerated and doesn’t come with 24-hour call-out”.

Similarly, the Bar Council says that “those who do still enter the profession are swiftly confronted by the reality of the low fees and this rapidly drives out all but the most financially secure”. Around one in eight pupil barristers at criminal sets “already felt they would be unlikely to be able to sustain a full career at the bar”, according to a survey earlier this year.

Whether it’s recruitment or retention, the result is the same: an ageing pool of increasingly stressed-out criminal defence lawyers wondering where the next generation is coming from.

In the second instalment of this special two-part feature, out later this week, we hear from law students themselves about whether all the horror stories about criminal practice are deterring them from going into the profession.

16 Comments

Chris

I completed criminal pupillage and left shortly after to reskill into a different area of law. The criminal bar is dying.

SC

Aside from the merits of what is a very interesting article may I just say that this type of content is far, far better than the normal “X firm confirms £5k NQ salary raise”. More of this please!

Curious

Given the ugly arguments that tend to happen in the comments and the attention that those articles get, I’d imagine LC gets lots of their ad revenue from them

SC

True. 40% of the comments are either about Kirkland & Ellis, Lamborghinis or freshers.

Anon

Criminal work is without a shadow of doubt, the most interesting area of law. Don’t worry, there’s no grad rec here first-years, so you don’t need to pretend that filling out companies house documents is “stimulating”. The issue is – it’s the government who are paying for it, so there’ll never be any money in it. The trade off anyone needs to get to grips with.

Question

I’ll be working at a US firm for my TC, and likely until 3-5 PQE. But after, I think I’d like to work as a criminal barrister. How hard is the process to transition over?

Realist

It will be impossible to practise at a US firm for 7 years (including TC) without living the lifestyle that comes with it.

By the time you’re 5 PQE, you would likely be taking at least a 90% pay drop by transferring to the Criminal Bar, by which stage you might have a mortgage or even a family to support.

anon

At the criminal bar, first year, you are looking at around 20k in local sets. Maybe a little in some London ones. I did a mini at one at generally you are just doing the work that no one else wants to do as it’s not worth their time. Believe it or not, there were people who were contemplating leaving the criminal bar to join the Police as the pay was better. Absolutely ridiculous.

Anonymous

There are funding issues in terms of equality of arms between prosecution and defence, but earnings aren’t as bad as is made out.

Numbers, yo

https://www.thefpa.co.uk/news/grenfell-tower-inquiry-costs-reach-117-million

A large team of junior criminal barristers are currently working on the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Four years from the fire, £61 million has been spent on legal costs. We have many years to go until the inquiry concludes.

Might there by a future public inquiry into COVID? Who do you think is going to do the legal work and how much do you think they will earn for that in the intervening years?

Do you know of many other groups of people that could collectively bill £61 million within four years? I wouldn’t exactly call those people ‘hard done by’.

Don’t be manipulated by emotional pleas (though yes – that is part of the job of a criminal barrister). Look at the numbers. Criminal barristers are certainly not tied to earning only their fixed court fees.

Just Anonymous

The Post Office settled the infamous Horizon litigation for £58 million. One could easily make a similar argument, based on that fact alone, that the claimant sub-post masters have become extremely rich off that litigation.

This argument evaporates, however, when you examine the breakdown of where that money has gone, and you learn that each individual claimant probably received the net sum of around £20,000: almost nothing at all given what the claimants actually had to go through to get it.

Similarly, without a breakdown of that £61 million, and what has been done to earn it, your argument goes nowhere.

Anon

Tell us, how many “junior criminal barristers” are working on the Grenfell Inquiry?
What sets are they from?
What role are they playing? Are they disclosure juniors working for a government department (at less than legal aid rates), or juniors who are actually part of the legal teams representing one of the parties?
How much are these “junior criminal barristers” billing? What proportion of the £61M is going to the “junior criminal barristers”?
And, most importantly of all, tell us, precisely, how do we get onto this gravy train? What form do we fill in to become instructed on the inquiry? Who do I call to get that brief?
Do you have any clue, whatsoever, what you’re talking about?

Crim Lawyer

I am 5 years qualified and last year I earned significantly over 200k through criminal legal aid. I worked hard but didn’t need to put in the hours that you might at a US firm. It is possible to make crime work, you just need to get the right cases.

Anonymous

I am not sure I see how these numbers add up, at least if all legally aided and not better paid private criminal work i.e. white collar financial crime (and in respect of which there is intense competition, not least with Fountain Court having entered this market) – would it be possible to provide some additional detail as to your chambers and some specifics as to the right cases for £200k billing as a 2015-2016 call?

Crim Lawyer

I am a solicitor. Murder, frauds and drug conspiracies pay at the top end 80-90k per trial. There’s enough there for the solicitor to be paid well and the firm to turn a decent profit. A common assault trial on the other hand would pay about £400. I am not saying this to brag, I just wanted to demonstrate that it’s not as bad as a lot of criminal lawyers make out. Just go after the profitable work.

Chancery Barrister

You will go bankrupt waiting on Legal Aid to pay you. As you are over twice the VAT threshold, you will be paying tax on billing figures not receipts. This is an absolute nightmare if you are waiting 2 years to get paid.

