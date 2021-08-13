A&O partner resigns after footage of office canoodling surfaces online

‘The matter has been investigated and addressed’, says firm spokesperson

A partner at Allen & Overy is understood to have resigned after footage appearing to show him getting very affectionate with a female colleague surfaced online.

The short clip comes courtesy of a passer-by who whipped out his phone after spotting the unnamed lawyer and his female companion canoodling in the magic circle outfit’s plush London office in Spitalfields.

As the footage rolls, the shocked member of the public can be heard saying, “Are they… are they..?”, before his friend responds: “Oh.My.Gosh”.

Seemingly unaware their office is almost entirely clad in glass, the couple continue to show their affection for each other. “Watch his hands, look at his hands”, the cameraman’s companion says.

The footage has been partially censored with a ‘parental advisory’ sticker and features the caption: “UGHHH! SOMEONE IS STAYING LATE AT THE OFFICE! 🤣🤣🤣”.

The incident occurred several months ago, RollOnFriday reports, and the footage has since been doing the rounds on WhatsApp.

The report goes on to claim that once the firm’s partners got wind of the incident, the partner in question “was permitted to resign”.

A spokesperson for Allen & Overy said:

“The video depicts inappropriate workplace conduct which is not in line with our Code of Conduct. The matter has been investigated and addressed in line with the firm’s internal processes.”

But this isn’t first time a City lawyer appears to have misunderstood the properties of glass. Legal Cheek readers will recall a partner at Hogan Lovells was suspended — and later left the firm — after he was caught watching porn at his office desk. To make matters worse, he was spotted by fellow a lawyer working in the adjacent office building.