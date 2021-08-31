Round-up

Bank Holiday round-up

By Legal Cheek on
3

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

UK law firms in legal quandary over Covid jabs as staff return to office [Financial Times] (£)

Solicitor in court accused of injecting blood into food at London supermarkets [The Guardian]

Agony of fighting for my child in the courts… by a family lawyer [Mail Online]

Waitrose lorry drivers earning more than lawyers as salaries soar above £53k [Express]

British lawyers mount bid for war crimes inquiry into Saudi-led coalition ‘massacres’ in Yemen [The Telegraph]

Prince Andrew ‘hiding in mansion to avoid being served with sex abuse lawsuit’ [Mirror]

Affordable uniforms law will miss new school year [BBC News]

New laws could make it easier to prosecute companies in criminal courts [Financial Times] (£)

Is El Salvador ready for bitcoin to become legal tender? [Independent]

Loose Women’s Saira Khan taking legal action against SAS Who Dares Wins [Mirror]

‘You will regret this’: Japan crime boss’s chilling threat to judge after being sentenced to death [Sky News]

Mariah Carey Embroiled In Legal Battle Following Release Of Her New Line Of Irish Creams [Forbes]

“Pathetic the ever-encroaching power grab of the BSB. Big Brother thought police. The fine for the Hebdo quote is offensive.” [Legal Cheek comments]

3 Comments

James

That Clyde & Co talk sounds really interesting. It must be quite exciting being a cyber lawyer like Seaton. Does anybody know which firms offer a cyber breach response seat as part of a training contract?

ayoo

“cyber breach response seat”
very specific m8

IT Legal Crowd

“Have you tried switching it off and on again?” That’ll be £2k please.

