Bank Holiday round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend
UK law firms in legal quandary over Covid jabs as staff return to office [Financial Times] (£)
Solicitor in court accused of injecting blood into food at London supermarkets [The Guardian]
Agony of fighting for my child in the courts… by a family lawyer [Mail Online]
Waitrose lorry drivers earning more than lawyers as salaries soar above £53k [Express]
British lawyers mount bid for war crimes inquiry into Saudi-led coalition ‘massacres’ in Yemen [The Telegraph]
Prince Andrew ‘hiding in mansion to avoid being served with sex abuse lawsuit’ [Mirror]
Affordable uniforms law will miss new school year [BBC News]
New laws could make it easier to prosecute companies in criminal courts [Financial Times] (£)
Is El Salvador ready for bitcoin to become legal tender? [Independent]
Loose Women’s Saira Khan taking legal action against SAS Who Dares Wins [Mirror]
‘You will regret this’: Japan crime boss’s chilling threat to judge after being sentenced to death [Sky News]
Mariah Carey Embroiled In Legal Battle Following Release Of Her New Line Of Irish Creams [Forbes]
“Pathetic the ever-encroaching power grab of the BSB. Big Brother thought police. The fine for the Hebdo quote is offensive.” [Legal Cheek comments]
