Exclusive: Jones Day London partner sanctioned over inappropriate behaviour at drinks event

Drunken lawyer leaves trainee shaken and upset

Jones Day has sanctioned a London partner after he acted inappropriately at a drinks event hosted by the firm last month.

The unnamed partner upset trainees with his bizarre booze-fuelled behaviour at the post-lockdown bash. Legal Cheek understands a female trainee was left visibly shaken as a result.

A number of trainees witnessed the inappropriate behaviour which has been the talk of the firm ever since.

Jones Day has investigated the matter and sanctioned the partner in question, who Legal Cheek understands will be prevented from attending other firm socials for a set period of time.

The firm has declined to issue a formal statement on the matter.