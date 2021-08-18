HFW boosts NQ lawyer pay 11% to £73.5k and rolls out new agile working policy
Rises for trainees too
International law firm HFW has increased the salaries of its trainee and junior lawyers, and confirmed its new long-term approach to flexible working.
The outfit confirmed newly qualified (NQ) associates will receive a salary of £73,500, a rise of 11% from £66,000. Trainee pay is up too; £41,000 to £44,000 in year one, and £43,000 to £49,000 in year two. This equates to rises of 7% and 14%, respectively.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows NQs at HFW now sit just ahead of their opposite numbers at Trowers & Hamlins (£72,500) and just behind those at Watson Farley & Williams (£74,000).
Matters of money aside, HFW has become the latest law firm to introduce a new agile working policy as the lifting of Covid restrictions has enabled lawyers to gradually return to their desks. It confirmed all full-time employees in London will be eligible to work from home for 40% of the time, although the exact details will differ in other offices.
Managing partner Jeremy Shebson commented: “Our new agile approach is intended to strike a balance that delivers the benefits of office working and the increased flexibility of regular remote working, while recognising the needs of our clients and the business must always come first.”
