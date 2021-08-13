Kent Uni law students launch TV series exploring ‘contemporary legal issues’

The Grenfell disaster, Brexit and immigration

A group of aspiring lawyers from the University of Kent have turned their hand to television production with the launch of a new documentary series examining “contemporary legal issues” such as Brexit, the Grenfell disaster and immigration.

Kent Law School has teamed up local TV channel KMTV to create a special four part mini-series which sees students conduct interviews with those affected by the legal issues, professionals working in the affected fields and non-profit organisations.

The show, Critical Law TV, also features the lecturers for the law school who are on hand to offer insights and advice on the legal issues discussed.

Emma Topham, lecturer at Kent Law School and project lead for Critical Law TV, said:

“As a critical law school Kent prides itself on placing law within the wider context of society and hope that this documentary project not only offers our students the chance to find their voice on important contemporary issues, but to also make a positive contribution to the local community.”

She added: “This project is one of many student experience initiatives run by Kent Law School, encouraging students to develop new skills while supporting employability and in this particular case building competence in reporting on legal issues.”

The first episode, ‘Brexit and Law’, aired last week, with further episodes — ‘Property Law’, ‘Family Law’ and ‘Race and Law’ — scheduled for each Friday over the next month or so.

It will be broadcast to around 250,000 homes in Kent and Medway on Freeview 7, Virgin 159, BT and online, as well as feeding into a wider UK local television network of 13 million households.

