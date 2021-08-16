Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Plymouth cops return guns to their owners over fears of being SUED, claims ex-firearms officer after incel massacre [Mail Online]

Cineworld braces for $1.1bn legal showdown [The Telegraph]

Landmark UK court ruling due in ‘bride price’ dispute [The Guardian]

Prince Andrew to be served court papers in person, says sexual assault accuser’s lawyer [Independent]

Legal change to office e-mails would give workers ‘right to disconnect’ after 5pm [Mirror]

Universal Credit claimants could be owed £1,500 amid landmark court case [Birmingham Live]

Hong Kong activists ask pro-Beijing law firm to defend them [Financial Times]

Would you let a robot lawyer defend you? [BBC News]

‘They should be worried’: how FTC chair and law prof Lina Khan plans to tackle big tech [The Guardian]

Family of British lawyer missing on 23,000ft mountain fear she’s no longer alive [Mirror]

Legal Researchers Weigh in on How Future Laws Should Deal With The Rise of The Sexbots [Science Alert]

