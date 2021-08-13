Leeds Uni law students offered £10k cash and free accommodation to defer
Move comes as A-level grades hit record highs
The University of Leeds is offering law students £10,000 in cash and free accommodation to defer their course start dates until 2022.
The tempting offer comes after top grades for A-level results reached record highs, creating uncertainty about grade inflation and leaving many top universities with oversubscribed courses. This year 44.8% of A-levels in the UK were awarded an A or A*, compared to just 25% in 2019.
Deputy vice chancellor of Leeds Uni, Professor Peter Jimack, says the switch to teacher-assessed grades in response to the pandemic had made it “harder to predict” the number of successful applicants.
He told the BBC: “We’ve contacted students on a small number of programmes in two schools to let them know that we are going to make them an offer to defer to next year with an incentive of a cash payment of about £10,000 and our fee for their halls of residence in their first year being paid by the university.”
Professor Jimack stressed the deal is an “entirely free choice” and any student who takes it up will receive online materials to help them prepare for their revised start dates.
The report adds that some business students are being offered the same deferral deal.
But Leeds isn’t the first uni to offer deferral packages this year. It was reported earlier this summer that Exeter University was offering aspiring doctors a bursary of £10,000 and a year’s free accommodation to defer their studies until 2022.
Tbh this year out could be a blessing in disguise. Gives the candidate a second chance to apply to better unis, but this time with higher (undeservedly high) achieved A-level grades. If these applications don’t work out the candidate still gets >1/3rd off the total cost of their degree, rent included. They win either way.
anon
> Gives the candidate a second chance to apply to better unis, but this time with higher (undeservedly high) achieved A-level grades
I’d be very surprised if the £10,000 isn’t conditional on you taking up your offer at Leeds in a year’s time.
> If these applications don’t work out the candidate still gets >1/3rd off the total cost of their degree
You would be an absolute fool to use that £10,000 to pay off a third of your degree.
1. The £10,000 *is* conditional on taking up the offer and I never suggested otherwise. Doesn’t change my point. The benefit of taking a gap year and reapplying is ending up at a non-mediocre institution, not a monetary reward. Think of the £10,000 as a consolation prize.
2. Using the £10,000 to pay off a loan that will have a 4%+ interest rate is a pretty good shout, especially if you’re a Leeds student who will probably need 2-4 years after graduating to actually find and start a TC. Leeds graduates are also not going to be making enough to pay the loan off quickly in their first few years of employment. The ‘pay the minimum contribution for 30 years’ strategy only applies to those below a certain earnings threshold e.g. teachers and low-end managers.
Btw the interest on a student loan accumulates from the time at which SFE advances the sum of money (i.e. every September). That could leave a Leeds student in a position where they’ve been charged 5+ years’ worth of interest on a portion of their loan before they’ve had a chance to pay anything off.