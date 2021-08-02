Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Raising salaries may be rational, but law firm leaders need to show longer-term vision too [Financial Times] (£)
Pressure grows on UK ministers to outlaw ‘no jab, no job’ policies [The Guardian]
Anti-5G campaigners vow to fight on after legal setback [BBC News]
Channel migrants will be barred from making spurious legal claims [The Telegraph]
UK ‘first in line’ to own Mars land as leading space lawyer ‘validates’ 12-year claim [Express]
Ex-barrister lost his job as a volunteer counsellor with the charity after raising fears over the way children confused about their gender are rushed into changing sex [Mail Online]
Councils send out more than 2,500 court summonses in error [BBC News]
Sexual violence allegations brought by disabled women ‘not going to court’, charity says [Sky News]
Credit Suisse prepares legal action against Archegos [Financial Times] (£)
High court hears opening salvos in libel case brought by Roman Abramovich [The Guardian]
“Correct. The problem is that the BPTC/BTC providers vastly oversupply prospective pupils. The profession has been pointing this out for years; when ICSL had a monopoly on the Bar course it trained broadly enough people that you’d have a good shot of getting pupillage once you’d done it.” [Legal Cheek comments]
SO Many Charity Scandals
Wow – James Esses really has been treated terribly by Childline.
His concerns over the safety of children transitioning gender at a very young age are reasonable.
We have to stop blinding believing that charities and those who run them are full of saints. Will never give Childline a penny again.
Anonymous
My rule of thumb is if the charity won’t tell you exactly how many internal complaints they’ve had recently or how much money they’ve spent on mediation, they probably aren’t treating their volunteers very well.
It’s even worse if none of their trustees or celebrity spokespersons ever visit the office to do any real work. Promoting something they’d never do themselves? Why is that???
Some are really playing on the gullibility and lack of critical thinking from the general public. Don’t get me started either on £60k+ charity CEO salaries, many for people without university degrees who have stuck around in the sector long enough. No, you do not ‘deserve’ higher than the national average for being a self-declared ‘nice person’.
It’s a racket ripe for predators, virtue signallers and narcissists. With the rise of #Metoo, many more charities are going to be exposed for uncharitable behaviour.
I will never begrudge anyone associated with charities for exposing the truth.