Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Raising salaries may be rational, but law firm leaders need to show longer-term vision too [Financial Times] (£)

Pressure grows on UK ministers to outlaw ‘no jab, no job’ policies [The Guardian]

Anti-5G campaigners vow to fight on after legal setback [BBC News]

Channel migrants will be barred from making spurious legal claims [The Telegraph]

UK ‘first in line’ to own Mars land as leading space lawyer ‘validates’ 12-year claim [Express]

Ex-barrister lost his job as a volunteer counsellor with the charity after raising fears over the way children confused about their gender are rushed into changing sex [Mail Online]

Councils send out more than 2,500 court summonses in error [BBC News]

Sexual violence allegations brought by disabled women ‘not going to court’, charity says [Sky News]

Credit Suisse prepares legal action against Archegos [Financial Times] (£)

High court hears opening salvos in libel case brought by Roman Abramovich [The Guardian]

“Correct. The problem is that the BPTC/BTC providers vastly oversupply prospective pupils. The profession has been pointing this out for years; when ICSL had a monopoly on the Bar course it trained broadly enough people that you’d have a good shot of getting pupillage once you’d done it.” [Legal Cheek comments]

The Legal Cheek September 2021 UK Virtual Law Fair [Secure your place]