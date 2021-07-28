Pupil barrister numbers down nearly a third in 30 years
757 in 1991 ⤵️ 542 in 2020
The number of pupils has shrunk by almost 30% over a period of 30 years, new research by the barristers’ regulatory body has shown.
There were 757 bar grads starting pupillage in 1991, which fell by 28% to 542 in 2020, according to a report published by the Bar Standards Board (BSB) which details trends seen in retention and recruitment at the bar across a 30-year period from 1990 to 2020.
Throughout the 1990s, particularly the first half of the decade, the data shows there was a far higher number of pupils in comparison to the numbers seen during the 2000s and 2010s.
From a peak of 882 pupils in 1993, the number decreased year on year until it plateaued at around 450 pupils each year from 2009 until 2015. It then showed an increase from this point during the latter half of the 2010s to a lesser peak of 605 in 2019.
The BSB said these patterns may be related to “changes in the regulation of pupillages”, as it was not a requirement that pupillages were paid until January 2003.
Overall, the number of those undertaking pupillage decreased every decade since the 1990s. In total, 8,078 individuals undertook pupillage from 1990-2000; compared to 5,541 from 2000-2010; and 4,840 from 2010-2020.
The data further shows the proportion of pupils from minority ethnic backgrounds rose by five percentage points over the past 30 years to 18.8% on average.
However, the increase was driven by a rise in pupils from Asian backgrounds, from 6.3% to 9.5%, and mixed backgrounds, from 1.9% to 4.4%. The proportion of pupils from Black backgrounds remained the same at 3.8%.
Responding to the BSB’s report, chair of the Bar Council Derek Sweeting QC said: “This is an important report with findings that will help inform the Bar Council’s future support for the profession.”
The drop in numbers only adds to the intense competition to secure pupillage. This year’s recruitment round saw a whopping 3,301 bar hopefuls compete for 246 pupillages through the centralised Gateway.
Just Anonymous
Not surprising at all.
Before pupillages became paid, chambers would regularly take on relatively large numbers of pupils and make them compete for tenancy.
Now, since pupillages are paid, the increasingly common practice (particularly at the civil Bar) is to take on fewer pupils, but with a view to offering all of them tenancy (assuming they are good enough).
Peter P
The problem with this new model is that, as generations of barristers have shown, the qualities which make one a good pupil are not the same as those which make one a good barrister.
This is perfectly understandable. Pupil supervisors tend to prize pupils who look at a problem, spot the same issues as them and then come to same conclusions. Pupils who spot hidden issues and original arguments are positively discriminated against. It’s no coincidence that many of the very best barristers and judges were turned by several sets before finding a permanent home.
In the past, the fact that pupil supervisors make poor talent scouts was no issue, because there were plenty of opportunities for 12-month and 3rd Six pupillages. But the BSB’s tinkering has now put an end to this. And we’re in the ridiculous position where pupils in commercial/chancery sets are granted/denied tenancy without having ever even spoken in court.
In my opinion, we should go back to the old system.
Really Now
“Pupils who spot hidden issues and original arguments are positively discriminated against.”
And what’s your evidence for this sweeping assertion? Makes it sound an awful lot like you felt you were under-appreciated (and to be fair maybe you were, and maybe you had a bad supervisor) but to suggest that there is a wide-ranging problem of pupil supervisors refusing to identify the geniuses in front of them, purely because those pupils have picked up points on which the supervisors have missed, is dubious. In several years of sitting on a pupillage committee, I only ever saw praise from supervisors whose pupils had detected innovative points.
Peter P
I referred to the evidence in my original comment. Namely, the scores of distinguished judges and barristers under the ‘old system’ who had difficulty obtaining tenancy. If you want names, Lord Sumption and Lord Neuberger would be obvious examples. But there are literally dozens and dozens of examples.
The fact of the matter is, under the ‘old system’, the cream rose to the top regardless of the proven inadequacies of pupillage and tenancy committees. Under the ‘new system’, however, the modern day equivalent of Lord Sumption would be lucky to get even a second shot at tenancy, let alone a third. And that’s if he or she was even lucky enough to get pupillage in the first place.
Carefully reasoned
This is, with respect, tripe.