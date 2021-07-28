News

Pupil barrister numbers down nearly a third in 30 years

By Aishah Hussain on
15

757 in 1991 ⤵️ 542 in 2020

The number of pupils has shrunk by almost 30% over a period of 30 years, new research by the barristers’ regulatory body has shown.

There were 757 bar grads starting pupillage in 1991, which fell by 28% to 542 in 2020, according to a report published by the Bar Standards Board (BSB) which details trends seen in retention and recruitment at the bar across a 30-year period from 1990 to 2020.

Throughout the 1990s, particularly the first half of the decade, the data shows there was a far higher number of pupils in comparison to the numbers seen during the 2000s and 2010s.

From a peak of 882 pupils in 1993, the number decreased year on year until it plateaued at around 450 pupils each year from 2009 until 2015. It then showed an increase from this point during the latter half of the 2010s to a lesser peak of 605 in 2019.

The BSB said these patterns may be related to “changes in the regulation of pupillages”, as it was not a requirement that pupillages were paid until January 2003.

Overall, the number of those undertaking pupillage decreased every decade since the 1990s. In total, 8,078 individuals undertook pupillage from 1990-2000; compared to 5,541 from 2000-2010; and 4,840 from 2010-2020.

Secure your place: The October 2021 UK Virtual Pupillage Fair

The data further shows the proportion of pupils from minority ethnic backgrounds rose by five percentage points over the past 30 years to 18.8% on average.

However, the increase was driven by a rise in pupils from Asian backgrounds, from 6.3% to 9.5%, and mixed backgrounds, from 1.9% to 4.4%. The proportion of pupils from Black backgrounds remained the same at 3.8%.

Responding to the BSB’s report, chair of the Bar Council Derek Sweeting QC said: “This is an important report with findings that will help inform the Bar Council’s future support for the profession.”

The drop in numbers only adds to the intense competition to secure pupillage. This year’s recruitment round saw a whopping 3,301 bar hopefuls compete for 246 pupillages through the centralised Gateway.

Just Anonymous

Not surprising at all.

Before pupillages became paid, chambers would regularly take on relatively large numbers of pupils and make them compete for tenancy.

Now, since pupillages are paid, the increasingly common practice (particularly at the civil Bar) is to take on fewer pupils, but with a view to offering all of them tenancy (assuming they are good enough).

Peter P

The problem with this new model is that, as generations of barristers have shown, the qualities which make one a good pupil are not the same as those which make one a good barrister.

This is perfectly understandable. Pupil supervisors tend to prize pupils who look at a problem, spot the same issues as them and then come to same conclusions. Pupils who spot hidden issues and original arguments are positively discriminated against. It’s no coincidence that many of the very best barristers and judges were turned by several sets before finding a permanent home.

In the past, the fact that pupil supervisors make poor talent scouts was no issue, because there were plenty of opportunities for 12-month and 3rd Six pupillages. But the BSB’s tinkering has now put an end to this. And we’re in the ridiculous position where pupils in commercial/chancery sets are granted/denied tenancy without having ever even spoken in court.

In my opinion, we should go back to the old system.

Really Now

“Pupils who spot hidden issues and original arguments are positively discriminated against.”

And what’s your evidence for this sweeping assertion? Makes it sound an awful lot like you felt you were under-appreciated (and to be fair maybe you were, and maybe you had a bad supervisor) but to suggest that there is a wide-ranging problem of pupil supervisors refusing to identify the geniuses in front of them, purely because those pupils have picked up points on which the supervisors have missed, is dubious. In several years of sitting on a pupillage committee, I only ever saw praise from supervisors whose pupils had detected innovative points.

Peter P

I referred to the evidence in my original comment. Namely, the scores of distinguished judges and barristers under the ‘old system’ who had difficulty obtaining tenancy. If you want names, Lord Sumption and Lord Neuberger would be obvious examples. But there are literally dozens and dozens of examples.

The fact of the matter is, under the ‘old system’, the cream rose to the top regardless of the proven inadequacies of pupillage and tenancy committees. Under the ‘new system’, however, the modern day equivalent of Lord Sumption would be lucky to get even a second shot at tenancy, let alone a third. And that’s if he or she was even lucky enough to get pupillage in the first place.

Carefully reasoned

This is, with respect, tripe.

Property Barrister

I’m a little surprised the numbers remained as high as they are.

Factors leading to decrease over the years:

– Barristers losing virtual monopoly on advocacy, meaning the court work available to the profession has shrunk;
– Requirement for pupils to be paid;
– Stagnation of fees in crime and family, meaning lower revenue for advocacy-heavy sets which would have traditionally taken on more pupils
– I think I’m right in saying there are a smaller number of sets now than in the 90s, due to mergers of smaller sets;
– Move in culture in many sets to a presumption that a pupil will be kept on – taking on three pupils per tenancy slot doesn’t happen in many places any more.

You could take that to mean that the Bar is in a withered state compared to the 90s, or that it is healthier as the fat has been trimmed.
Would be interested to know what others think is the cause of the reduction in numbers?

An observer

I know of a pupil in the regions who always shares posts like this on social media. They caption it with sentences like, ‘absolute madness. Competition at the bar is getting ridiculous’. It makes me concerned for their intellect, for they don’t understand what an obvious humble brag it is.
They keep their wig on a purpose-built stand at the entrance to their flat. Their social media profile pictures always feature them in a gown and wig. Most of their posts feature a gavel emoji. They post incessantly about how to ‘break into the bar’, and ask people to contact them to tap into their wisdom.

I’ve seen others like them, and I’ve one question. What is wrong with these people?

QCs Without 1sts LLP

I may have a 2.1 from the Russell Group, but want to make it absolutely crystal clear that if you do not have a degree from Harvard funded by your parents, an MBE and a breed of pedigree puppy that someone else on the pupillage committee also has, my chambers will not even consider inviting you to interview.

Incidentally, after much side-eying and guilt, chambers has recently founded a scholarship scheme to boost diversity. We asked each member to donate £100 to fund a pupillage for a candidate who got sadly got a ‘B’ at A Level, and who doesn’t otherwise meet our rigorous academic standards.

Aren’t we lovely. Please like my Twitter posts?

Swert

The Harvard guys and gals are almost all on scholarships. You would know that if you were not posting from a bitter position of mediocrity. Nurse that chip on your shoulder.

Pork Pie Hat

This dullard cuts and paste the same comment every few weeks and thinks he is hilarious.

Anonymous

The fundamental problem with training at the bar is the requirement to pay a voluntary grant to the pupil. I wish to make it clear I do not argue for non-payment, far from it. Everyone in life, no matter what profession deserves to be able to live and learn a trade. The fundamental issue with Barristers training is that nobody seems to understand that a Barrister is a self-employed trade. Every Barrister in every Chambers is self-employed. The complete misunderstanding that a chambers is a huge regulated pot of money is simply not true. The word chambers is just the word the Bar Council use to describe a collection of individuals who share expenses such as marketing and staff costs. If you consider that a self-employed person is asked to contribute towards the “grant” to be given to the trainee to allow that person to obtain hundreds of hours of Barristers, clerks and staff time to then, themselves become a self-employed person at the Bar of England & Wales, it just does not make any sense. Barristers, Chambers, and Clerks do it and have always done it because of the moral sense of helping others as they were once helped themselves. It’s a moral duty, not something that makes any commercial or financial sense. The fact there are so many pupillages now is down to the number of people who feel the need to give something back to the profession. All of our pupil supervisors work for free, in their own time, giving back to the profession they love. The current system simply cannot survive more regulation and more competition in the market. In my personal opinion. I certainly don’t know the answers but pupils have to be funded, recruited, and supported fairly with diversity and social mobility high on the agenda. But how do we do it? My suggestion is to stop the Inns paying scholarships and handing out millions and millions to pupils to pay bar course fees and use that money to fund pupillages in chambers or other AETO’s. If this happened, the estimated £6m paid this year in scholarships would fund 333 pupillage grants. My only conclusion is that for whatever reason, the profession has decided it does not want so many new Barristers as the solution is there if there was a willingness to change it. We are setting up a charity called the Pupillage Academy to train Barristers, provide funding, and lobby for change. My views are my personal views only but things must change.

Quick Maths

28% is closer to a quarter than a third.

15 years a hack

When I was interviewing for pupillage, I remember one crusty set asked me if I had the “wherewithal” to buy a share of the building if I was granted tenancy.

I didn’t, of course, and therefore no pupillage there.

Does that still happen?

Pork Pie Hat

Didn’t happen. Not now. Not ever.

The Truth Seeker

Your stats are wrong. You said about 3000 students heading for 200 ish pupillages. Well, about 1,500 ish get into BPTC and they will be the ones applying for Pupillages not the applicants for the course .

There isn’t that much of a competition. The ration for the number of pupillages and the number of Bar Students in 1:4.

