Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Barristers slam tough new disciplinary rules they fear could see them suspended for a year for telling ‘crude jokes’ [Mail Online]

Legal assistant sacked over Facebook jokes about Jimmy Savile and Muslim attacks [Evening Standard]

War crimes judges should be disqualified over ‘abuse of authority,’ say UK lawyers [The Telegraph]

Disgruntled McDonald’s worker quits to achieve his barrister dream [Hull Live]

Britain’s lawyers brace for a wave of discrimination claims as staff working from home miss out on promotions [Mail Online]

Pet thieves could face tougher sentences under new abduction law [Sky News]

Noisy car crackdown silenced amid legal concerns [The Telegraph]

Vets say law is clear and Geronimo the alpaca must be put down [The Guardian]

Ex beauty queen sued by Mr Loophole for rent after masked gang attacked her at home [Mirror]

Britney’s Army: The lawyers, data analysts and physicians who dedicate their days to ‘freeing Britney’ [Independent]

“Honestly, I do not know how my criminal colleagues go on. If I was practising Crime, this would most certainly be the final nail in the coffin and I would leave the Bar if I wasn’t able to diversify my practice. The fact that they do this for a pittance makes the situation even worse…” [Legal Cheek comments]

