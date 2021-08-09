Monday morning round-up
Barristers slam tough new disciplinary rules they fear could see them suspended for a year for telling ‘crude jokes’ [Mail Online]
Legal assistant sacked over Facebook jokes about Jimmy Savile and Muslim attacks [Evening Standard]
War crimes judges should be disqualified over ‘abuse of authority,’ say UK lawyers [The Telegraph]
Disgruntled McDonald’s worker quits to achieve his barrister dream [Hull Live]
Britain’s lawyers brace for a wave of discrimination claims as staff working from home miss out on promotions [Mail Online]
Pet thieves could face tougher sentences under new abduction law [Sky News]
Noisy car crackdown silenced amid legal concerns [The Telegraph]
Vets say law is clear and Geronimo the alpaca must be put down [The Guardian]
Ex beauty queen sued by Mr Loophole for rent after masked gang attacked her at home [Mirror]
Britney’s Army: The lawyers, data analysts and physicians who dedicate their days to ‘freeing Britney’ [Independent]
“Honestly, I do not know how my criminal colleagues go on. If I was practising Crime, this would most certainly be the final nail in the coffin and I would leave the Bar if I wasn’t able to diversify my practice. The fact that they do this for a pittance makes the situation even worse…” [Legal Cheek comments]
Anonymous
The new disciplinary rules, although they won’t actually be used, are being brought in against the wishes of the public and most of the profession. The BSB looks on the wrong side of history on this one.
Empathy much?
As one of many, many women who has experienced sexual harassment at the Bar, I welcome these new rules wholeheartedly.
Would you rather the police devote time and resources to sexual harassment, or a professional regulator?
Much Empathy
There are already rules in place to deal with sexual harassment at the bar. The new rules merely increase punishment and propose to apply to matters which aren’t sexual harassment.
What was the ‘sexual harassment’ you experienced?
In answer to the question, the police should deal with criminal matters, certainly not regulators, whose rold should be strictly limited to breaches of professional standards.
Press X to doubt
So wait.. are you arguing that the police shouldn’t be investigated criminal matters such as sexual harassment.
Yes.. I certainly believe you work at the Bar.
Anonymous
The police and not thd regulators should be investigating criminal matters. Anyone not charged, or cleared by the courts, shouldn’t be investigated by regulators.
Which side of history are you on?
Against the wishes of the public?? Get real, not that that should be the deciding factor, but there are only 14 comments about this even on the Daily Mail website, and several of those are batshit. Male barristers who continue to grope and leer are completely on the wrong side of history. Do your job, have fun but don’t be a creep and you won’t need to be anywhere near these disciplinary rules.
The Right Side
Get real- the public don’t care what barristers get up to on their spare time, they care about the cost of legal services.
The worry isn’t about people who grope and leer (male or female), but those who find themselves disciplined (suspended for a year!) for doing nothing wrong or for telling a joke.
The proposals are very much of their time and yes, they are on the wrong side of history. That’s why they won’t be enforced.
Think you mean the far side
Okay. If your worry is that someone is going to be suspended for a year for doing nothing wrong then I guess it isn’t really worth debating.
No I mean the right side
The worry of people being suspended for doing nothing wrong is certainly worth debating, in fact its hard to think of something more debatable than the risk of innocent people being punished.
Huh??
Caring they are on the ‘Wrong side’ of history????
These people wear horsehair wigs, judge candidates by their accents, some have chambers afternoon tea and almost all work in offices with very few BAME colleagues.
You don’t join the Bar if you want to be in a progressive and forward-thinking working environment.
Duh??
So why introduce even more backward thinking and regressive policies?