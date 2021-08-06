Get jabbed before coming to the office, US firms tell lawyers

Davis Polk and Ropes & Gray to disable ID cards of unvaccinated US-based employees, reports claim

A growing number of US law firms are getting serious about protection from Covid-19, requiring US-based lawyers and staff to be fully vaccinated ahead of their return to the office.

Reed Smith recently solidified its vax plan, telling US employees that, from this week, access to the firm’s US offices will be limited to those who are fully vaccinated. The firm said it will make reasonable accommodations on a case-by-case basis for those who are not vaccinated because of “medical, religious or other reasons”.

Doug Cameron, managing partner for the Americas, said: “With the prevalence of the Delta variant and the contagious nature of that strain, we have concluded that to best protect our people, it now makes sense to require that Reed Smith personnel who come into our offices be vaccinated.”

Clifford Chance, Debevoise & Plimpton, Norton Rose Fulbright and Weil Gotshal are other big name firms reported to have adopted similar strategies in the US. Davis Polk & Wardwell and Ropes & Gray have also done so but, according to reports, will deactivate the ID cards of unvaccinated employees so they will be unable to gain access to the office.

Meanwhile, Hogan Lovells has asked only fully vaccinated staff enter its US offices until 13 September. Thereafter, the firm will assess whether vaccinations will still be required for entry.

There have been no reports so far in the UK of law firms insisting staff be fully vaccinated before returning to the office.

Is your law firm requiring vaccinations as a condition of entry? Let us know at tips@legalcheek.com.