Taylor Wessing ups NQ lawyer pay to £81k and confirms 74% retention score

By Thomas Connelly on
8

Rises for trainees too

Taylor Wessing has become the latest City law firm to up the salaries of its junior lawyers.

Base rates for newly qualified (NQ) solicitors now sit at £81,000, a rise of 5% from £77,000. Trainee pay is also up, with rookies receiving £45,000 in year one and £49,000 in year two — rises of 12.5% and 11% respectively.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the improved pay puts Taylor Wessing’s NQs just ahead of their opposite numbers at Osborne Clarke (£80k) and Squire Patton Boggs (£78k), and just behind those plying their trade at Eversheds Sutherland and CMS (both £82k).

Taylor Wessing also confirmed its autumn 2021 retention rate, with 14 of its 19 soon-to-be associates staying put — or 74%. It made 15 offers.

The new recruits join a range of practice areas including private client, private equity, corporate finance, construction and real estate planning.

Graduate recruitment partner, Lerika Joubert, said:

“The trainee ‘class of 2019’ is one of our latest success stories. They have shown considerable commitment and resilience, through a very uncertain and challenging period, and have contributed significantly to the continued growth of our firm. We would like to extend our congratulations to everyone on their qualification. I’m pleased that so many have joined us as newly qualified solicitors and look forward to seeing their legal careers flourish at Taylor Wessing.”

8 Comments

Anonymous

Where is the money at, hey? Where is the money?

I’ll tell you where the money is at – my back pocket! I am pocketing cash and cash and cash and mad dollar. Give me more baby. Oh make it rain. Rain €500s. Rain $100s. Rain £50s. Lather me up!

Magic Hexagon

Ding-dong, the Magic Pentagon is dead!

Anon

Nearly 50% less than US NQ rate

Have some perspective

Probably about 50% more free time to themselves to have work life balance too.

Money is not the be all end all.

Also, this is iconic when you take into account that a few years ago, the Magic Circle NQ was around 80k and now this is the standard for city firms.

Peter

Great how quickly law firm pay catches up. Around 2/3 years ago 81k would have been MC rates. I don’t know of any other industry (other than finance) that sees salaries move up so rapidly.

Anon

Looking more likely by the day that Dentons is sticking at 75k for 4th year on the bounce…

Impressed spectator

Im really impressed. Well done to these firms that are doing the best they can to compete in these markets.

Former toiler

Lmao and meanwhile SPB sweats the assets like never before and hands out sweet f-all, despite record-breaking revenue and PEP. Absolute joke shop.

