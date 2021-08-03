Taylor Wessing ups NQ lawyer pay to £81k and confirms 74% retention score

Rises for trainees too

Taylor Wessing has become the latest City law firm to up the salaries of its junior lawyers.

Base rates for newly qualified (NQ) solicitors now sit at £81,000, a rise of 5% from £77,000. Trainee pay is also up, with rookies receiving £45,000 in year one and £49,000 in year two — rises of 12.5% and 11% respectively.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the improved pay puts Taylor Wessing’s NQs just ahead of their opposite numbers at Osborne Clarke (£80k) and Squire Patton Boggs (£78k), and just behind those plying their trade at Eversheds Sutherland and CMS (both £82k).

Taylor Wessing also confirmed its autumn 2021 retention rate, with 14 of its 19 soon-to-be associates staying put — or 74%. It made 15 offers.

The new recruits join a range of practice areas including private client, private equity, corporate finance, construction and real estate planning.

Graduate recruitment partner, Lerika Joubert, said: