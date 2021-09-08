Bakers, Burges and Simmons reveal autumn trainee retention rates

89%, 85% and 80%

More leading law firms have confirmed their autumn trainee retention scores.

Baker McKenzie is keeping 17 of its 19 newly qualified (NQ) lawyers, or 89%, with four joining banking and finance, three into corporate and a further three into EU/competition. Employment and tax gain two NQs apiece and the final three will join disputes, IP/tech and pensions.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the new recruits will start on salary of £90,000, up from a year two trainee rate of £52,000. The firm dishes out around 33 TCs each year.

Elsewhere, Burges Salmon has retained 22 of its 26 qualifiers on permanent deals — or 85%. The firm made 25 offers, all of which were for roles in Bristol. Burges Salmon said it had seen a higher number of NQs than usual choose to relocate on qualification this year — a result of many returning home during lockdowns over the past 18 months.

Finally, Simmons & Simmons has chalked up a rate of 80%, with 16 of 20 trainees putting pen to paper on permanent deals. The firm, which aims to have 30% ethnic minority rookies by 2025, provides around 24 training spots annually.