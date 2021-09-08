Bakers, Burges and Simmons reveal autumn trainee retention rates
89%, 85% and 80%
More leading law firms have confirmed their autumn trainee retention scores.
Baker McKenzie is keeping 17 of its 19 newly qualified (NQ) lawyers, or 89%, with four joining banking and finance, three into corporate and a further three into EU/competition. Employment and tax gain two NQs apiece and the final three will join disputes, IP/tech and pensions.
The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the new recruits will start on salary of £90,000, up from a year two trainee rate of £52,000. The firm dishes out around 33 TCs each year.
Elsewhere, Burges Salmon has retained 22 of its 26 qualifiers on permanent deals — or 85%. The firm made 25 offers, all of which were for roles in Bristol. Burges Salmon said it had seen a higher number of NQs than usual choose to relocate on qualification this year — a result of many returning home during lockdowns over the past 18 months.
Finally, Simmons & Simmons has chalked up a rate of 80%, with 16 of 20 trainees putting pen to paper on permanent deals. The firm, which aims to have 30% ethnic minority rookies by 2025, provides around 24 training spots annually.
Anonymous
Please stop using phrases like “dishes out around 33 training contracts”.
For many of us who are struggling to get training contracts after multiple cycles of applying, we know how hard it is to secure a training contract. Nothing is “dished out”.
Stop treating this profession like a tabloid subject.
For thousands of us, securing a TC, is seeming like a life goal, when it should be the start of one’s professional life, not the end of it.
Please don’t filter my comment as I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels this way.
Future City partner
Hahahah! Triggered by the phrase ‘dishes out’
What on earth
this is a very sad comment how are you offended by this
pff
LC is literally a tabloid. Without any of the things that make a tabloid fun to read.