Eversheds Sutherland retains 45 of 50 NQ solicitors

International law firm Eversheds Sutherland has recorded an autumn 2021 retention rate of 90%.

From a cohort of 50, the outfit confirmed 45 newly qualified (NQ) associates were staying put. Forty-one will be based in the firm’s UK office while four will start life as a lawyer in Hong Kong.

The new recruits join teams including company/commercial; litigation & dispute management; real estate; and employment, labor and pensions.

Of those not sticking around, one opted out of the process after securing a role with a firm specialising in music law, and two knocked-back offers to go elsewhere. A further two did not receive offers but have since secured roles at other outfits.

This year’s qualifying cohort comprises 59% female and 17% black, asian and minority ethnic trainees.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows new joiners in London will start on a salary of £82,000, while their counterparts in the regions earn £50,000.

Separately, Eversheds revealed it has taken on a further 34 NQ associates, via external recruitment, to fill roles across its UK offices.

Lorraine Kilborn, chief people officer at Eversheds, commented:

“We would like to extend a huge congratulations to all of our 2021 trainee cohort, of which we’ll be welcoming many as newly-qualified associates in September. We are delighted this year to have confirmed 79 lawyers across our practice groups in the UK and Hong Kong, and would also like to welcome those who will be joining from outside of the firm.”

She continued: “Despite the disruption caused by Covid-19, our people have shown great resilience, with the need for external recruitment testament to the growth of the firm. We remain committed to retaining and sourcing the best junior talent in the legal market.”