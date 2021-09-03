Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Strasbourg has spoken. But the case for reform is far from closed [A Lawyer Writes]
Is my t-shirt a hate crime? [The Critic]
Museums legal threats to Pornhub are an ‘exhibition of hypocrisy’ [Legal Cheek]
Lola‑Rose Avery: Baby barrister [Counsel Magazine]
China Passes Its First Comprehensive Data Protection Law [The IPKat]
The future of meetings [The Economist] (free, but registration required)
Should this far-right terrorist be in a women’s prison? [Spiked]
Complicity in mass loss of life? Extinction Rebellion takes on City lawyers [Law Society Gazette]
The changing landscape of legal education and online learning [Legal Futures]
Looking at today’s select committee hearing as a practical exercise in holding the foreign secretary to account [The Law and Policy Blog]
Join the conversation